The best and worst of NBA media day 2022

NBA media day was as dramatic as ever this year.

Every new NBA season begins with media day. It’s when players get to brag about how much muscle they added over the offseason, when coaches and executives set expectations, and when everyone involved gets to have a little fun with the arrival of a new year.

Media day has given us so many great moments over the years. Who could forget Kawhi Leonard’s robotic laugh during his introduction with the Raptors? It’s often our first look at players in their new jerseys, which always looks incredibly strange — as Tony Parker’s brief Hornets era taught us. Media day is also where we first learned that Zion Williamson was injured heading into last season. He wouldn’t play the entire year.

Here are the best and worst moments from NBA media day to open the 2022-2023 season.

Kevin Durant says he has nothing to prove to Nets fans

Meanwhile, Durant’s boss said he’s not his boss.

Everything with the Nets is exceedingly normal, as always.

Kyrie Irving sums up the Nets’ offseason in one word

Irving also talked about his decision to be unvaccinated last season, and how it affected his contract negotiations this past summer. He’s now on an expiring deal with the Nets after originally seeking a long-term max extension.

Deandre Ayton sounds miserable to be back in Phoenix

The Suns refused to give Ayton a max contract ahead of last season, and made him linger on the free agent market until he got an offer from the Pacers that Phoenix matched. The vibes in Phoenix are sinking fast.

Jimmy Butler is rocking dreadlocks “to make the internet mad”

The Miami Heat star was seen with a new hair style throughout the offseason, and he’s sticking with it — at least for now. His priorities are clearly in the right place when talking about why he made the switch.

Butler also called P.J. Tucker a traitor for his decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers over the offseason.

James Harden says he’s lost “100 pounds”

Celtics players found out about Ime Udoka scandal on Twitter like everyone else

Meanwhile, Marcus Smart said this ....

Zion Williamson looks jacked and ready to go

Anthony Edwards apologized for homophobic slur on social media

Ben Simmons had the best answer on how many threes he’ll take this season

Gregg Popovich knows not to bet on the Spurs

Udonis Haslem dances ahead of season No. 20

Christian Wood will come off the bench for the Mavs

Nikola Jokic wants to be the “Tim Duncan of the Nuggets”

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are friends now, apparently

Meanwhile, Wood said it’s the first he’s hearing this.

OG Anunoby is now O.G. Anunoby

We’ll update this story as it develops.

