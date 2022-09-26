The best and worst of NBA media day 2022

Every new NBA season begins with media day. It’s when players get to brag about how much muscle they added over the offseason, when coaches and executives set expectations, and when everyone involved gets to have a little fun with the arrival of a new year.

Media day has given us so many great moments over the years. Who could forget Kawhi Leonard’s robotic laugh during his introduction with the Raptors? It’s often our first look at players in their new jerseys, which always looks incredibly strange — as Tony Parker’s brief Hornets era taught us. Media day is also where we first learned that Zion Williamson was injured heading into last season. He wouldn’t play the entire year.

Here are the best and worst moments from NBA media day to open the 2022-2023 season.

Kevin Durant says he has nothing to prove to Nets fans

Kevin Durant on whether he'll put in another trade request if the Nets struggle...



"I don't feel like I've gotta prove anything to Net fans after 3 years. I'm committed to moving forward with this team. If you've got doubts, that's on you." — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) September 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Durant’s boss said he’s not his boss.

Nets GM Sean Marks on Kevin Durant: "First off, I'm not his boss. We're partners. If he wanted out and still wanted out, he wouldn’t be here." — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) September 26, 2022

Everything with the Nets is exceedingly normal, as always.

Kyrie Irving sums up the Nets’ offseason in one word

Kyrie Irving on the Nets summer: "It was a clusterfuck."



I agree. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) September 26, 2022

Irving also talked about his decision to be unvaccinated last season, and how it affected his contract negotiations this past summer. He’s now on an expiring deal with the Nets after originally seeking a long-term max extension.

"I didn't appreciate how me being unvaccinated came to be a stigma within my career that I don't want to play, or that I'm willing to give up everything to be a voice for the voiceless."



- Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/yE6E0GU03N — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) September 26, 2022

Kyrie Irving: "I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated." — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) September 26, 2022

Deandre Ayton sounds miserable to be back in Phoenix

The Suns refused to give Ayton a max contract ahead of last season, and made him linger on the free agent market until he got an offer from the Pacers that Phoenix matched. The vibes in Phoenix are sinking fast.

Deandre Ayton seems thrilled to be back in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/Mn4Lkh6pP5 — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 26, 2022

Jimmy Butler is rocking dreadlocks “to make the internet mad”

The Miami Heat star was seen with a new hair style throughout the offseason, and he’s sticking with it — at least for now. His priorities are clearly in the right place when talking about why he made the switch.

"I'm just messing with stuff to make the internet mad. That was my goal this summer and it worked."



Jimmy speaks on his offseason hair styles. #NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/5cDFBFadhB — NBA (@NBA) September 26, 2022

Butler also called P.J. Tucker a traitor for his decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers over the offseason.

James Harden says he’s lost “100 pounds”

James Harden says (with a grin) that he lost "100 pounds. Tweet that" — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 26, 2022

Celtics players found out about Ime Udoka scandal on Twitter like everyone else

How did Tatum find out about Udoka: "Shit on Twitter, like everybody else."#Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 26, 2022

Jaylen Brown on Udoka suspension: "I wish we had more details. From what we know, it’s hard to make a decision based on whether it’s consensual or not in the workplace, which we know has happened before in the workplace. It looks like there is more to it than what meets the eye." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) September 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Marcus Smart said this ....

Marcus Smart asked about disappointment in Ime Udoka’s violations.



“Nobody died. I still love Ime as a person and a coach.” @abc6 #bleedgreen pic.twitter.com/rvjlX9xC46 — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) September 26, 2022

Zion Williamson looks jacked and ready to go

"I feel like I'm at my best right now... Moving faster, jumping higher. I feel great."



-@Zionwilliamson pic.twitter.com/8GPlRBsxnl — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 26, 2022

Anthony Edwards apologized for homophobic slur on social media

Anthony Edwards apologizing repeatedly for the comments he made. Says he’s willing to put in the work to show that he is remorseful and learning from the situation — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 26, 2022

Edwards: “I learned that you have to think before you speak and things can be taken away in a blink. Words hurt people and I just gotta be better.” — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 26, 2022

Ben Simmons had the best answer on how many threes he’ll take this season

How many 3s will Ben Simmons take this season?



"Shit, who knows," he said. — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) September 26, 2022

Gregg Popovich knows not to bet on the Spurs

“I probably shouldn’t say this,” Gregg Popovich says.



He leans into the microphone.



“Nobody here…”



Pause.



“…should go to Vegas and bet on this team to win the championship.” — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) September 26, 2022

Udonis Haslem dances ahead of season No. 20

UD’s been trying to learn how to do the griddy all day pic.twitter.com/kaHux7WyVV — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 26, 2022

Christian Wood will come off the bench for the Mavs

Christian Wood will be primarily a sixth man for the Mavs, Jason Kidd says. “I don’t need him to be ‘The Microwave.’ I just need him to be C. Wood.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 26, 2022

Nikola Jokic wants to be the “Tim Duncan of the Nuggets”

Nikola Jokic: "I want to be the Tim Duncan of the Denver Nuggets, but I need to win a couple championships to be him." — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) September 26, 2022

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are friends now, apparently

Patrick Beverley told ESPN that Russell Westbrook has been his “best friend” on the team since being traded to the Lakers this summer. Says they both come in to train before 7 a.m. and spend time in the gym together — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Wood said it’s the first he’s hearing this.

OG Anunoby is now O.G. Anunoby

many players added muscle in the offseason. only one added punctuation https://t.co/TKmTSG9v8M — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) September 26, 2022

We’ll update this story as it develops.