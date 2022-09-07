Luka Doncic made one of his wildest shots ever during EuroBasket win over France

Luka Doncic probably isn’t the best basketball player in the world right now — I’d put Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Steph Curry ahead of him, and you can debate your mama on the other close calls — but it feels like he’s going to claim that mythological title one day soon. Still only 23 years old, Doncic has already proven he can put up monster regular season numbers, legendary playoff performances, and lift his team to surprising postseason success. And that’s just in the NBA.

For as great as Doncic has been with the Dallas Mavericks, he’s been even better playing internationally. Doncic carried his native Slovenia — a country of just 2.1 million people — to a shocking EuroBasket title in 2017 as an 18-year-old before he was drafted into the NBA. Now Doncic and Slovenia are defending their title at EuroBasket, and he’s again doing some amazing stuff.

On Wednesday, Doncic and Slovenia beat a powerful France team, 88-82. All Doncic did was finish with 47 points, which is the second biggest scoring performance in EuroBasket history. It was an effort that featured all the hallmarks of Doncic’s singular greatness, including another one of his signature ridiculous shots.

Summertime Luka should headline Coachella



pic.twitter.com/hTSu1FjlbG — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) September 7, 2022

In the first half, Doncic hit this absolutely absurd leaner over Rudy Gobert for a two-pointer. Consider the fact that Gobert is basically the longest player in the NBA with a reported 7’9 wingspan. Consider the fact that there’s probably no one else in the world who is even attempting that shot, let alone making it. Consider that it happened in one of the greatest games in EuroBasket history, while Slovenia pulled out another upset win.

No one in history can make trick shots like Doncic. The fact that he uses them in real games, in high leverage situations is even more ridiculous. Here’s a compilation of some of his best. I stand by this take:

Luka may go down as the greatest try shit player of all time. The end of career mix of the bizarre & absurd stuff he attempts IN REAL GAMES is fr gonna be 45 minutes long. — PD Web (@abovethebreak3) September 7, 2022

Watch Luka Doncic highlights: 47 points vs. France at EuroBasket

These full highlights are appointment viewing.

There’s no one in the world quite like Luka. The scary thing is he’s not even in his prime yet.

There’s something so special about watching Luka on the international stage. This is what the next face of basketball greatness looks like.