Kyle Kuzma’s pink sweater bobblehead is real, and I must have it

This just might be the year of Kyle Kuzma. The 27-year-old forward is having the best season of his NBA career for the Washington Wizards, and he’s set to cash in with a huge pay day this summer when he hits free agency. It feels like almost every team needs a big forward who can shoot, defend, and create his own shot a bit off the dribble, and Kuzma checks all of those boxes. For a player who used to feel like a punchline only a few short years ago, it sure seems like he’ll be laughing all the way to the bank in free agency.

Kuzma continued his tremendous season with an incredible game-winning shot against the Chicago Bulls earlier this week. Now he’s really hitting immortality: the Wizards announced they’re giving away Kuzma bobbleheads for their game against the New York Knicks on Friday night. Not just any old Kuzma bobblehead, mind you: these are oversized pink sweater Kuzma bobbleheads.

The Wizards are doing a Kuz bobblehead night with the pink sweater pic.twitter.com/jiUCjvM1XK — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 12, 2023

Kuzma of course won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers inside the bubble in 2020, but sometimes it feels like he’s best known for wearing a hilariously large pink sweater to a game in 2021. Now the Wizards are immortality the fit forever with a bobblehead.

In case you needed to see the video of Kuzma walking through the tunnel in his baggy sweater again, here it is:

I need this bobblehead immediately. The fans at Wizards-Knicks on Friday night get to own a small piece of NBA history if they show up to the arena early enough: the time Kyle Kuzma broke our brains by wearing a really big sweater. What a moment.