NBA Scores: Nikola Vucevic’s big night helps Bulls get right against Warriors

As the weather is cooling down (or the rain or snow is coming down) around the country in mid-January, the action inside NBA arenas is heating up.

Three different players notched 40 points in their Sunday contests while some teams eked out close wins to help them in the standings drastically.

Knicks coast past Pistons, 117-104, after big first quarter

Julius Randle scored 13 of his 42 points during the opening frame as New York outscored Detroit 39-22. The Pistons outscored the Knicks by four the rest of the way, but the early hole was too much to overcome without key pieces like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren.

Randle, with his 42 and 15 rebounds, was the star of the night, but Jalen Brunson provided some much-needed support with 27 points on 17 shots. Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey led the Pistons in scoring with 21 each.

Clippers suffocate Rockets late, 121-100

For about 37 and a half minutes, this game was hotly contested with neither squad finding much breathing room; with 10:28 remaining in the game, it was even tied at 92. Clippers proceeded to rattle off 11 straight, finishing on a 29-8 run. Terance Mann scored 31 points (12-16 FG) while Kawhi Leonard added 30 of his own.

Bulls get right with 132-118 win over Warriors

The second 40-point game of Sunday came from an unlikely source — Nikola Vucevic, who tied his career high with 43 points (18-31 FG). It’s just the fourth 40-point game of Vucevic’s career and first since he was traded to Chicago. He also posted 13 rebounds, four assists, and four steals in his 39 minutes as the Bulls got a win after three straight losses.

I’m not sure how many players are on the list of those who feel like a frigid shooting night when they shoot 8-15 from the field and 3-10 from three, but that’s where we are with Steph Curry, who finished with just 20 points. He also had a season-high eight turnovers as Golden State turned the ball over 13 more times than Chicago’s 10.

OKC lands play-in spot (for now) with 112-102 win over Nets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey each scored 28 as the Thunder struck late. At the start of the fourth, OKC trailed by five, but Giddey opened the quarter on a 7-3 scoring run by himself as his team outscored the Nets 37-22 in the fourth.

Without MVP candidate Kevin Durant for the past two games, Brooklyn is 0-2 without him and off to their first losing streak since October. Kyrie Irving, back to being a number one option for now, struggled and finished with just 15 points on 7-20 shooting (1-7 from three).

Kings overwhelm Spurs, 132-119

Sacramento didn’t have a single quarter with fewer than 30 points and were able to defend well enough in the second half to pull away; they excelled in the third quarter especially, outscoring San Antonio 39-26 in the frame. Four Kings scored at least 18, led by 29 (8-11 FG) from Harrison Barnes.

Nuggets escape Magic, 119-116, behind Jokic’s game-winning three

Is there anything Nikola Jokic can’t do? In this game, he posted another triple double — 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists — and stepped back to hit the game-winning three with just 0.2 seconds left on the clock.

NIKOLA JOKIC CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/5zu0ALNLn4 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2023

Orlando had a stellar second half, outscoring Denver 62-47 over most of the final 24 minutes, right up until Jokic’s three saved the Nuggets. Markelle Fultz led the Magic in scoring with 20 (8-10 FG) while adding in seven rebounds and six assists.

No Luka, big problem as Mavs fall 123-140 to Blazers

The league’s third 40-point game did come from a likely source, though not likely efficiency. In 37 minutes, Damian Lillard posted 40 points on 10-17 shooting, 4-9 from three, and 16-16 at the line. We’re also not so far removed from Thursday’s 50-point outing, so Dame’s on a real heater right now.

Even without Luka Doncic, the Mavs didn’t struggle much with creating offense; three players finished with at least 20 points — Spencer Dinwiddie (28), Jaden Hardy (25) and Christian Wood (23). Dallas shot 46.1%, which is respectable by all means, but Portland’s 50.6% just slightly outpaced them.

Philly’s duo outduels LA’s duo in 113-112 win

Joel Embiid and James Harden combined for 59 points, 18 rebounds, and 17 assists while LeBron James and Russell Westbrook combined for 55 points, 22 rebounds, and 21 assists. Just when it seemed like Westbrook was having a Kodak moment in a Laker uniform, the hero ball tendencies got the best of him on the final possession.

The final sequence of Lakers-6ers was WILD



Russ clamps Embiid for chance to win but tries to iso Embiid on other end and gets denied pic.twitter.com/uTFwhhEgLe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2023

The win catapults the Sixers higher in the East standings (up to #4 and half a game from #2) while the Lakers fall deeper below the playoff and play-in picture (sitting at #13 and 1.5 games back from #10 and 3.0 games back of #6).