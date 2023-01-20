Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James

A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.

It isn’t every day you see a TV sports commentator start a fight with an entire NBA team, but that’s apparently what happened. The fracas started after Sharpe said he told Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks that he was too small to guard Lakers star LeBron James. Suddenly Morant’s father got involved, and Sharpe had to be separated from angry Grizzlies players.

Here’s video of the incident captured by TV cameras:

Shannon ready to fight the whole Grizzlies squad by himself pic.twitter.com/MdjhElSji2 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 21, 2023

ESPN video of Shannon and the Grizz + Tee Morant pic.twitter.com/wSbKc1jLz1 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 21, 2023

Ja Morant also told Sharpe “sit your ass down” just before halftime. Here’s video of the scene from inside the arena detailed by reporters covering the game:

Absolute madness. Shannon Sharpe was talking to Ja Morant, then Steven Adams walked over in front of Ja Morant. Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe then had words before Sharpe was escalated off the floor. pic.twitter.com/iIpOnxDPiH — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) January 21, 2023

Tempers flare in the front row here at the Crypt — where Shannon Sharpe, Steven Adams and Papa Tee Morant exchange words and have to be kept apart before heading off in opposite directions. pic.twitter.com/EtMiSDY3sv — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) January 21, 2023

Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe have to be separated at halftime of Lakers vs. Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/eh01loYXKJ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 21, 2023

Sharpe explained his side of the story to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. It sure sounds like Sharpe picked a fight with the Grizzlies to defend LeBron. Sharpe is known for his LeBron fandom on his TV show “Undisputed” — where he debates sports topics alongside long-time James critic Skip Bayless.

Here’s Sharpe’s full, incredible quote on what started the shouting match with the Grizzlies:

Shannon Sharpe spent halftime in the tunnel with security before returning to his seat for the third quarter. He granted ESPN a brief interview explaining what happened with the Grizzlies on his way to his seat: pic.twitter.com/XZNw6sQhEG — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 21, 2023

This is how the beat reporters in the arena initially detailed what was happening:

Only in the NBA: Right after the second quarter buzzer sounded, Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant, got into a shouting match with former NFL player and current Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe. Referees and security intervened. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 21, 2023

Shannon Sharpe said something that got the whole Grizzlies bench to charge at him moments after intermission. Security had to step in. Sharpe just walked into the locker room tunnel with multiple security guards. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 21, 2023

The Grizzlies never back down from a verbal challenge. Sharpe never hesitates to defend James’ honor. This scene is so on-brand for both sides that it’s comical.

We’ll update this story as it develops.