Jrue Holiday traded to Celtics for huge package headlined by picks, Robert Williams

Jrue Holiday’s stay in Portland didn’t even last a week. The Trail Blazers have traded the veteran guard to the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Boston is sending Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, Golden State’s 2024 first round pick, and an unprotected 2029 first round pick in the deal, per Woj.

Holiday was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Trail Blazers last week in the blockbuster Damian Lillard deal. While some criticized Portland for not getting enough in return for Lillard at the time, the deal was never really complete until the team flipped Holiday. Portland can now count Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams, 2029 unprotected picks from Boston and Milwaukee, and pick swaps among the key pieces for their long-time franchise cornerstone.

Holiday going to from Milwaukee to Boston only makes the rivalry between the two Eastern Conference juggernauts even spicer. The 33-year-old guard is one of the toughest on-ball defenders of his generation, and has continued to improve his shooting and playmaking in recent years. In his three seasons in Milwaukee, Holiday made 39.5 percent of his threes on 5.3 attempts from deep per game. He’s a two-time All-Star, and three-time All-Defensive First-Team Selection.

Holiday will be the defacto replacement for Marcus Smart in Boston, who was traded for Kristaps Porzingis at the start of the offseason.

The arms race is on in the Eastern Conference. This has to hurt Milwaukee seeing one of its top players eventually get flipped to its biggest conference rival in the aftermath of the Lillard trade.

Holiday has a player option after the season that would allow him to be a free agent in the summer of 2024. According to Woj, the Celtics are expected to sign him to an extension.

The Celtics were among the teams at very top of Holiday's wish list in recent days and expectation is Celtics are eager to retain him long-term, sources said. Holiday has a year left on deal. Boston beat out several teams in both conferences with a significant trade package. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2023

