Patrick Beverly got ejected for trash talking Ben Simmons and became a 76ers hero

Patrick Beverley is an instigator. Philadelphia is a city full of instigators when it comes to their sports fans. That’s why when the 76ers signed the 35-year-old guard to a one-year deal over the offseason, it felt like a perfect match. It’s only taken a few preseason games to hammer home that point even more.

As the Sixers beat the Nets, 127-119, in preseason action on Monday night, Beverley was ejected for doing what he does best: being a pest. Beverley took a swipe at the ball against Nicolas Claxton during a dead play, and then got into it with Ben Simmons. He was ejected in the fourth quarter after his second technical foul.

Watch a compilation of Beverley being annoying and getting ejected below:

Patrick Beverley ejection from Sixers-Nets preseason



Nic Claxton; Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/Rgy3r1JFgn — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 17, 2023

J’suis au sol putain

Voici les highlights d’un match de Patrick Beverley



Quelle légende bordel pic.twitter.com/6Fr3pEeYFg — 50 Nuances (@50NuancesDeNBA) October 17, 2023

The fact that Beverley was tossed after getting into it with Simmons was not lost on Philly fans or Pat Bev himself. Simmons remains public enemy No. 1 in Philadelphia after the former first overall draft pick forced his way out from the Sixers a couple seasons ago.

Pat Bev loved the recognition.

Luv luv luv https://t.co/h5OQqLPix2 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 17, 2023

It’s only preseason and Pat Bev is still out here getting tossed. Some things never change.