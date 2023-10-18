Andre Drummond somehow missed a wide open breakaway dunk in NBA preseason

Andre Drummond has had his fair share of viral moments for the wrong reasons over the years. We’ve seen him basically freeze on the court and then throw up the worst shot of all-time. We’ve seen him imitate LeBron from the bench, and do pointless Eurosteps in transition. We’ve seen him get fouled 12 straight times, and miss enough free throws to make it an effective strategy.

There’s a new play to add to Drummond’s greatest foibles over the years, and it happened in a preseason game. Now the backup center on the Chicago Bulls, Drummond got a steal and a runout on Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors. It could have been a momentum-shifting play in a tight game between two teams who played their starters for three quarters.

Instead, Drummond missed.

Andre Drummond gets the steal and misses the easy dunk pic.twitter.com/10spRj1l7X — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) October 18, 2023

Oh, Andre. He gets a breakaway dunk with no one that close to contesting the shot, and he still blows it. The big man just jumped too early, and ended up hitting the front of the rim with the ball.

Drummond is basically the patron saint of TNT’s “Shaqtin’ A Fool” segment at this point, and you know this play is going to show up in the next montage.

The Raptors beat the Bulls, 106-102. Chicago is happy Drummond got that play out of his system in the preseason.