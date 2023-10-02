Emo Jimmy Butler is still sad about the Damian Lillard trade at NBA media day

This offseason did not go the way Jimmy Butler expected. After carrying his team on a Cinderella run to the 2023 NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed, Butler saw Damian Lillard request a trade to the Miami Heat to give the franchise the push it needed to win a championship.

Lillard did not get traded to the Heat, instead going to the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster deal last week that revitalizes one of Miami’s biggest contenders in the East. Days later, the Portland Trail Blazers flipped Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics. All the Heat did this offseason was lose key contributors Gabe Vincent and Max Strus in free agency while signing Josh Richardson. If the Heat expected to win a title this season, things aren’t looking promising entering the new year.

Butler is wearing his emotions on his sleeve entering training camp. Or more appropriately, his hair. Butler showed up to media day on Monday with a new look emo hair cut. He said the haircut represented his emotional state.

Nobody does Media Day like Jimmy Butler does Media Day

Even Emo Jimmy remains as confident as any player in the NBA. He predicted the Heat are still going to win the championship this season.

"We're going to end up in the Finals and this time we'll win it."



- Jimmy Butler



(Via @flasportsbuzz )

Yes, we’re really about to have pictures of Butler in this haircut all season.

We really bout to have to see these pictures all season @JimmyButler @MiamiHEAT

Last year, Butler showed up to media day in dreadlocks. He didn’t play in dreadlocks, so unfortunately we can’t expect him to play in his new emo hair. Still, it’s a hilarious look for picture day.

Butler continues to be the king of NBA media day. Let me know if you want me to send you a Paramore playlist, Jimmy. I’d be sad about not playing with Dame, too.