Nikola Jokic says he didn’t enjoy summer because Nuggets ‘played an extra 2.5 months’ to win title

Nikola Jokic is the best basketball player in the world entering the 2023-2024 NBA season. Jokic willed his Denver Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history last season, rewriting the playoff record books and winning NBA Finals MVP in the process. Jokic already already had two regular season MVPs to his name before last season, but Denver’s inspired playoff run finally brought the superstar big man the type of attention he’s long deserved.

Here are two things the whole country learned about Jokic during the Nuggets’ run to the championship last season: a) he treats basketball like a job, not his passion, b) he has a wonderful deadpan sense of humor. Jokic’s nonchalant reaction during Denver’s locker room championship celebration was absolutely perfect, and he’s keeping the trend going heading into the new season.

As the Nuggets showed up for media day to begin the new season where they will defend their title, Jokic was asked if this was the most fun summer he’s ever had. Here’s his answer:

Nikola Jokic on if this was the most fun summer he's had: "No it was the opposite. We played an extra 2 and 1/2 months." — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) October 2, 2023

Jokic’s true passion is horse racing. He might not live, eat, and sleep basketball like many fans and players do, but his feel for the game and skill level is currently the best in the world.

Was Jokic in the lab all summer working on his craft? No, of course, he said.

Nikola Jokic says he touched a basketball "a couple times, not much" this summer.



Jamal Murray shook his head no the entire team he was speaking. — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) October 2, 2023

The Nuggets knew how to treat their superstar in the offseason. Just leave him alone!

Josh Kroenke on the Summer of Jokic: “We all kind of left him alone.”



Said he exchanged texts with him yesterday for the first time in months and understood how much weight he’s carried the last few years. — Mike Singer (@msinger) October 2, 2023

He also had jokes for former teammate Bruce Brown, who signed a lucrative contract with the Indiana Pacers as a free agent this summer: