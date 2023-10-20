Andre Iguodala announces NBA retirement on Point Forward podcast season premiere

Andre Iguodala is finally retiring. The long-time NBA swingman announced his retirement on the season debut of Point Forward, his podcast with Evan Turner discussing anything and everything around the world of basketball.

Iguodala is hanging it up after a legendary 19-year career that included four NBA championships, NBA Finals MVP honors in 2015, an All-Star selection, and two All-Defense nods. He ends his career as a member of the Golden State Warriors after appearing in eight games with the team last season. His retirement announcement comes months shy of his 40th birthday.

Iguodala spoke about his decision to retire on the season premier of Point Forward.

“That stuff hurts,” Iguodala said about playing in the NBA. “People don’t realize what your body goes through, even the people closest to you. They don’t even realize what our bodies are going through.”

Watch the clip here:

On Episode 1 of @PointForward podcast, 4x NBA Champion and Finals MVP Andre Iguodala officially retires!@andre explains why it was time for him to call it a career. pic.twitter.com/iCgsjneo10 — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 20, 2023

“I just thought it was time,” Iguodala said.

Iguodala also spoke about the rapid development of his son, Andre Iguodala Jr., who moved from the Bay Area to Branson, MO to play for prep powerhouse Link Academy this season. Iguodala noted his son is taller than him now, and he’s joined one of the top programs in the country that has recently produced NBA players Jordan Walsh (Boston Celtics) and Julian Phillips (Chicago Bulls) with a few more potential top picks coming down the pipeline. Iguodala Jr. is slated to graduate high school in 2025.

Iguodala also spoke about chatting with Dell Curry over his retirement decision. He was the second oldest player in the NBA last season behind Udonis Haslem.

Turner and Iguodala also discussed Chris Paul’s fit with the Warriors, dining with Allen Iverson, and the thing Iguodala will miss the least about the NBA. Spoiler alert: it’s the refs.

