Stephen Curry made Dillon Brooks play Twister during an NBA game

Stephen Curry can be ice cold when he wants to be, and on Sunday night against Dillon Brooks he was sub-zero. In one exchange Steph put Brooks in a blender and didn’t pull the power cord to create the most demoralizing video of all time.

STEPH CURRY JUST HAD DILLON BROOKS LOST pic.twitter.com/IV9BIbfeLn — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 30, 2023

We can give a small pass to getting lost off the screen, because that happens to everyone. From that moment it was all Brooks, and he looked like a terrible player in NBA 2K flailing around and doing nothing. Dude got his ankles broken by Steph on the hesitation crossover, then went for some weird block attempt for no particular reason, because Curry hadn’t even committed to the shot yet.

From there it was all academic, and Curry knew how to pour salt in the wound.

Not only this, but the smile ... just savage.

The Warriors went on to win 106-95, while Brooks and the Rockers fell to 0-3 on the season. It’s not really about the team performances here as much as this moment, which we’ll appreciate forever.