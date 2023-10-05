Joel Embiid commits to Team USA for 2024 Paris Olympics, and he can save the program

Joel Embiid has committed to USA Basketball for the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. Embiid has never played in the Olympics before. He picked the U.S. over his native Cameroon and France, where he also has citizenship.

Securing Embiid’s commitment was the No. 1 objective for USA Basketball coming off a disastrous run in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The U.S. went 5-3 overall in the event and finished outside of the podium. Even as the Americans sent their B-team to the World Cup, their problems in FIBA play were only going to be addressed by adding an elite big man to the roster for the Olympics. Securing Embiid’s commitment provides the best possible solution.

The rule changes in FIBA play — no three-in-the-key, a smaller court, and the ability to hit the ball once it’s on the rim — favor teams with a skilled, powerful center in the middle. No one fits that description better than Embiid. The reigning NBA MVP, Embiid is is a two-time scoring champion and a three-time All-Defensive Team selection. He gives the U.S. a 7’1 big man who can score inside, stretch out the opposing defense with his jump shot, hit the glass, and put a lid on the rim defensively.

LeBron James has also shown interest in playing for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. James hasn’t played in the Olympics since 2012 in London. James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry are expected to be part of the U.S. team, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

The United States has won gold in the men’s basketball at the Olympics four straight times, but their supremacy is being tested by the rest of the world. The World Cup team lost to Lithuania, Germany, and Canada despite boasting the most talented roster in the field. Now the U.S. is putting together its best possible team to remind the globe the Americans still run this sport.

The Paris Olympics set to start on July 26, 2024.