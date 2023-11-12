Kelly Oubre hit by car, to miss ‘significant time’ for 76ers after hospital release

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was hit by a car while walking near his home in Center City, Philadelphia on Saturday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Oubre was sent to a local hospital and has been released later in the day.

Oubre’s injuries sustained in the accident aren’t considered to be season-ending, but he will miss “significant time” according to Wojnarowski. He was reported to be in stable condition.

Oubre has been a key figure in Philadelphia’s 7-1 start which has the team atop the Eastern Conference to open the season. The 27-year-old forward signed a one-year deal late in offseason after initially seeing little interest in free agency. He’s fourth on Philadelphia in scoring so far, averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game on 61.1 percent true shooting.

The Sixers put out the following statement:

