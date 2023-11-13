Duncan Robinson froze Victor Wembanyama with a Smitty for a bucket

San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama got his first taste of the Heat Culture on Sunday, and let’s just say it was pretty uneven.

The Heat finished with the win 118-113, and Wembanyama finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, but also turned the ball over seven times and shot 8-22 from the field. He also only had one block, and was put in a blender by Heat guard Duncan Robinson, who isn’t the most athletic player in the NBA, to put it kindly.

Watch the video of Robinson schooling Wemby here:

Duncan Robinson just took Victor Wembanyama to school pic.twitter.com/H1YhzdgDjn — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 13, 2023

The Smitty! I didn’t know Robinson had that in his bag.

First of all, shoutout to Duncan Robinson! Robinson is normally known for being a sharpshooter but poured in 26 points on only four made threes. This move was very much a vet hitting the rookie with a little bit of hesitation to get past him, which is always funny when the vet is...well...Duncan Robinson driving to the lane. Most older fans will know this as a signature move of Steve Smith, but Robinson pulled it out of his own bag of tricks to get the easy bucket.

I think it’s time, and I am the only one brave enough to say it: Duncan Robinson is a generational prospect the league has never seen before. Plays like this are why.