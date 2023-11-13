Jordan Poole blatantly ignored Wizards huddle and looked totally lost after timeout

The Jordan Poole era is just beginning for the Washington Wizards, and it has already produced so many magical moments. The Wizards couldn’t even get out of the preseason without Poole visibly frustrating his teammates with his shot selection, and the start of the regular season has been just as trying. We’ve seen Poole take a way-too-casual three rejected by Kristaps Porzingis, we’ve seen him throw an off-the-backboard alley-oop while down 20 points, and we’ve seen him go 1-on-5 without a second thought.

The Wizards lost again on Sunday night, falling to the Brooklyn Nets, 102-94. Poole was mostly terrible, finishing with 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting before fouling out. For the season, the Wizards are -22.7 points per 100 possessions with Poole off the court, and +12.7 with him on the court, per NBA.com. That’s so bad it’s almost unbelievable.

Poole produced another viral moment for all the wrong reasons in the Nets game. During a timeout, Poole clearly ignored what was going on the huddle, appeared to tell his teammates the Wizards are his team, and then looked lost heading back out on the floor. Watch the video here:

Jordan Poole is locked in! Or something like that.

Poole is obviously a gifted scorer who can get buckets that other players wouldn’t even attempt. That’s part of the problem: it often feels like he’s playing ‘JP against the world’ instead of team basketball. The Wizards are terrible by design this season, and it’s certainly not all Poole’s fault, but it’s becoming very easy to see why the Warriors viewed his departure as addition by subtraction.

Another week, another wild Poole clip. This is going to keep happening all season.