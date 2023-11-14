DeMar DeRozan threw the best pass of the NBA season ... and maybe ever

DeMar DeRozan is still capable of producing some magical moments even in the late stages of his career. DeRozan hit buzzer-beaters in consecutive games during his first season with the Chicago Bulls back in 2021-2022 on his way to an All-NBA campaign. DeRozan earned an All-Star nod last year in season highlighted by his screaming daughter helping the Bulls win their first in-season tournament game.

DeRozan is off to another good start to the season for Chicago even at age-34 despite the fact that the Bulls obviously need to trade everyone and blow it up. On Monday, as the Bulls faced the Milwaukee Bucks, DeRozan produced another ridiculous moment, this time as a passer.

Midway through the third quarter, DeRozan drove the ball to the lane, spun in the air, and threw a no-look pass to the corner for Coby White, who knocked down the three. This pass just incredible, and maybe one of the best the league has ever seen. Watch it here:

How did DeRozan get so much velocity on that ball? I’ve rewatched this 100 times and still can’t believe it. No less of an authority than Nekias Duncan called it one of the best passes he’s ever seen, and I agree.

These still images are also great.

Deebo's early entry for Assist of the Year. https://t.co/wJoKcWoaMx pic.twitter.com/6QTrLOifKG — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 14, 2023

The Bucks beat the Bulls, 118-109. DeRozan had an off-night, finishing with 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting. Even if he’s finally starting to slip a bit this year, he can