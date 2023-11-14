Draymond Green puts Rudy Gobert in chokehold as Warriors-Wolves descends into chaos

We didn’t even make it five minutes into the Wolves vs. Warriors before everything went off the rails — heck, we didn’t even get a single basket.

Absolute chaos between the Wolves and Warriors started by Klay and Jaden pic.twitter.com/QHjpuijvuc — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 15, 2023

A missed three by Anthony Edwards set it all off, as Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels were grabbing and shoving each other as they jockeyed for position. This quickly got heated by the pair, at which point Rudy Gobert entered the fray and appeared to be trying to act as peacekeeper to pull Klay out of the situation.

Draymond Green, who isn’t one to pass up an opportunity to scrap, rushed Gobert from behind and put the Wolves big man in a choke hold — leading to some truly wild photos.

pic.twitter.com/2Kz8gDK0f1 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 15, 2023

The result of all this was ejections for Green and Thompson for the Warriors, while the Wolves lost McDaniels. Unquestionably Golden State came off rougher in the fracas, losing two of their bigger stars.

There’s been beef brewing between Draymond and Gobert for YEARS, and that has to play a role in why Green reacted the way he did too. The most recent run-in between the two came last year, when Draymond stood over Gobert and laughed when he hit the floor. It’s abundantly clear he really dislikes Rudy, and saw the chance in this moment to get physical with him.

It’s likely this won’t be the last we hear of this incident. Green using a choke hold will undoubtably be looked at by the NBA league office to determine if any further punishment is required.