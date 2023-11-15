Draymond Green choked Rudy Gobert, and the memes, quotes, and jokes were amazing

When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver first came up with the idea of the In-Season Tournament, he couldn’t have expected this.

By this, I mean the group play game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves turning into the Royal Rumble:

hes been waiting to do this forever pic.twitter.com/b5ZmWzgyWw — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 15, 2023

Keep in mind: this happened TWO MINUTES INTO THE GAME! They just tipped off and decided to start fighting. I respect it, honestly.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson, forward Draymond Green and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels were all ejected for their parts in the rumble, while center Rudy Gobert was deemed a “peacemaker”. Gobert spoke about Draymond’s behavior at length in postgame.

Gobert said he thought before the game that Green would want to get ejected tonight because he doesn’t like playing without Steph, who was out injured tonight. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 15, 2023

Both sides of the scuffle believe that they’re in the right, which makes this entire thing so funny. Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about the fracas after the game, and let’s just say he was less than pleased.

Steve Kerr: "There is no way Klay should have been ejected. That's ridiculous ... as far as the Draymond part , Rudy had his hands on Klay's neck. That's why Draymond went after Rudy." — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) November 15, 2023

But I’m sure you don’t want to hear any of that. You’re here for the memes. You’re here to see Draymond put his UFC training into action. So let’s get into the memes.

Draymond ain’t even need to see what happened he said “I got Gobert” — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) November 15, 2023

Draymond Green telling Adam Silver what really happened tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/erke1mAr7Q — Vlad Pitt (@wavy80baby) November 15, 2023

Draymond is a lunatic pic.twitter.com/1UKsldswgM — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) November 15, 2023

Draymond is really the Arthur Shelby of the Warriors. All the business shit is good and all, but he really gets excited for assault and battery. — Zito (@_Zeets) November 15, 2023

Draymond to Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/MNIaOb7JWt — RDCworld (@RDCworld1) November 15, 2023

Gobert fighting for his life.

Draymond calmly choking him out.

KAT trying to look tough but it’s not working.

Kerr begging Draymond to stop.



Put it in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/iGyTox54u4 — RNIC (@DepressedDETN) November 15, 2023

Triple H and Nick Khan gotta stop playing and get Draymond Green a WWE tryout https://t.co/6WVM5n89Nq — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 15, 2023

In a sport where you can go exactly zero days without drama, this felt like a climactic episode of an anime. Fights everywhere, ejections, rear naked chokes. They had it all, and it’s why the NBA is so funny.

Even Inside the NBA made jokes about it!

Shaq pulled a Draymond Green last night on Inside the NBA as he put Charles Barkley in a chokehold



(via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/kfUIEGjcZ5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

Everything is funny about this brawl, and it’s nights like yesterday’s brawl that remind us how great the people on that app are.