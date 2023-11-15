Draymond Green suspended 5 games for choking Rudy Gobert in Warriors-Wolves brawl

It was a chaotic scene Tuesday night during the in-season tournament game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Less than two minutes into the game and before the first points were scored, a melee ensued. Warriors guard Klay Thompson, forward Draymond Green and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels were all ejected for their parts in the rumble, while center Rudy Gobert was deemed a “peacemaker.”

And now, the penalties are coming out from the NBA league office.

Green, who choked Gobert during the fracas, has been hit with a five game suspension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The NBA is suspending Golden State’s Draymond Green for five games, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2023

Related Bet on the NBA at DraftKings Sportsbook

The Warriors forward has a history of incidents, which was taken into account last spring when the league suspended him for Game 3 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the Sacramento Kings. After Green stepped down hard on Domantas Sabonis’ chest in the fourth quarter of Game 2, he was ejected from the Warriors’ loss.

Watch the play again here:

In handing down the one-game suspension last April NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations, Joe Dumars, cited his history as a “repeat offender,” as well as his “excessive and over-the-top actions” when sidelining him for Game 3.

After Green was suspended for stepping on Domantas Sabonis in playoffs, NBA EVP Joe Dumars told ESPN: "Here's what it came down to: excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender. That's what separates this where you end up with a suspension." https://t.co/A6EnGOfIqJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2023

In the official announcement that was released Wednesday night, Dumars cited Green’s “history of unsportsmanlike acts:”

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/rX7WeFIVBu — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 16, 2023

Golden State is set to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. Should the five game suspension hold, Green will miss two games against the Thunder as well as games against the Rockets, the Suns, and an in-season tournament game against the Spurs.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.