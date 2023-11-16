Kyle Kuzma airballed a free throw, because this Wizards season is hell

The Washington Wizards are the gift that keeps on giving to start the new season. The Wizards were always going to be dreadful by design this year after their newly hired front office began a full roster teardown that included trading Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis over the summer. Washington is bad alright, but they’re not just that. The Wizards are the funniest team in the NBA, as my colleague James Dator recently called them, and they continue to provide comedy on a game-to-game basis.

The Mavericks beat the Wizards, 130-117, on Wednesday night. The loss drops Washington to 2-9 on the year, which has the team tied for the fewest wins in the NBA at this point in the season. Usually it’s Jordan Poole providing the lowlights for Washington, but on this night it was Kyle Kuzma with a rough viral clip in an otherwise solid performance.

At the end of the second quarter, with the Wizards already down 20 points, Kuzma stepped to the foul line. He proceeded to airball his free throw. Watch the clip here:

Kuzma shot 8-for-10 from the foul line on the night, but that’s a bad miss. He ended the night with 22 points, but at this point all stats are empty stats for the Wizards.

Something like this just seems to happen to the Wizards every game. Poole taken casual threes easily blocked by Kristaps Porzingis. Poole and Kuzma combined for an off-the-backboard alley-oop while down 20 points. Poole has also gone 1-on-5 without a second thought, and totally disassociated in the huddle.

The NBA season is not even 15 percent over for the Wizards, and they already have a lengthy lowlight reel. It’s going to get worse before it gets better in Washington.