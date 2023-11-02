Jordan Poole’s alley-oop pass off backboard down 20 was shameless even for him

The Jordan Poole: Washington Wizard experience is going to be must-see TV. Poole was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Wizards over the offseason as Washington started a massive rebuild by tearing down the roster.

For Golden State, trading Poole brought back Chris Paul, and also hoped to serve as addition by subtraction. After helping the Warriors win a championship in 2022, Poole had a nightmare season a year ago that started with getting punched in the face by Draymond Green, and also included numerous instances of terrible defense, awful shot selection, and careless turnovers.

The idea of Poole playing for a Wizards team with zero expectations was bound to produce some hilarious moments. He couldn’t even get out of the preseason without pissing off his teammates. On Wednesday night, Poole authored another viral moment for all the wrong reasons.

Down 21 points to the Atlanta Hawks, Poole decided to throw an alley-oop off the backboard to Kyle Kuzma. Watch the play here.

Throwing it off the backboard down 20 is insane pic.twitter.com/ojR3ZMJzdH — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) November 2, 2023

This is peak Poole: it’s a showtime moment in a situation that absolutely did not call for it, it was super fun, but completely pointless. It was also only the third quarter! Given how many big comebacks we’ve seen throughout the short NBA season, it wasn’t time for goofin’ around quite yet. Of course, it’s always goof time for both Poole and the 2023-2024 Wizards.

The Hawks beat the Wizards, 130-121. Poole finished with 13 points and one assist.

Poole and Kuzma both already have championship rings. Now they get to play in a low-stakes environment and have a little fun while creating viral content for Instagram. Not such a bad gig.

the little proud glance they gave each other after this play. none of their former teammates have ever encouraged foolishness like this, jordan poole and kuz are truly a match made in chaotic basketball heaven https://t.co/lU3tbG0QaN — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) November 2, 2023

Scoreboard: Wizards down 20



Jordan Poole: pic.twitter.com/wapHEk4qUI — I Think You Should League Pass (@nbaleave) November 2, 2023

The Wizards are 1-3 on the season. Don’t expect many more wins this year.