The Raptors forgot how to play basketball with awful double-dribble to start game

Offense has been a struggle for the Toronto Raptors to start the 2023-2024 season, and that’s an understatement. The Raptors posted the worst halfcourt offensive rating in the NBA by a mile over the first week of the season, a stretch that included losing a game to the Chicago Bulls that they led by 17 points with under five minutes remaining.

The Raptors took on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, and the game started with one of the strangest plays you will ever see in an NBA game. Upon corralling the opening tip, Toronto star Pascal Siakam committed a totally egregious double-dribble for a turnover.

It's like Siakam forgot how to play basketball.

While this was an embarrassing start for the Raptors, this game turned into their most encouraging win of the year.

Toronto beat the Bucks, 130-111. Siakam led the way by finishing with 26 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Dennis Schröder added 24 points and Scottie Barnes chipped in 21 points.

This loss should raise serious questions for Milwaukee despite being so early in the season. Yes, Khris Middleton is still working his way back from injury, but new head coach Adrian Griffin needs to figure out how to maximize his lineups quickly. The Bucks now rank dead-last in defensive efficiency at No. 30 overall.

Great win for the Raps, even if it started with a viral lowlight.