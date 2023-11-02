LeBron James looked like old self on huge alley-oop dunk to end Lakers-Clippers

LeBron James has been sarcastically calling himself the ‘Washed King’ since 2019. All James has done since that time is lead his Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA championship inside the bubble, and break the league’s all-time scoring record once held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James is now the oldest player in the NBA with his 39th birthday approaching in Dec. He’s no longer the best player in the NBA, but on the right night, he’s still capable of resembling something close to that. On Wednesday night, the Lakers beat the Clippers in an overtime thriller, and James reminded fans that he can still dominate even in his golden years.

James finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in 42 minutes of play in the win. With the game on the line in overtime, James flew in to dunk home an alley-oop pass from Austin Reaves to put the Lakers on top for good.

LEBRON JAMES ALLEY OOP JAM IN TRANSITION!!!! pic.twitter.com/KBA6A8rjla — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) November 2, 2023

LeBron’s oldest son Bronny James was hyped after the slam:

Bronny James reaction to seeing his dad finish that alley oop jam pic.twitter.com/gF2JJ7qCTU — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) November 2, 2023

So much for the early season minutes restriction head coach Darvin Ham talked about. The Lakers still need James to carry the offense with several of their free agent signings struggling. At least early in the season, LeBron is still up for the task.

James spoke about the alley-oop dunk after the game. “I’m just happy I’m still able to go get them at this point in my career,” he said.

LeBron on his alley-oop with Austin Reaves late in the 4th quarter: “Happy I’m still able to go get ‘em.”



“Magic and Kareem created Showtime…trying to keep that going. These fans love the fast break here.”



“Happy to be on the side with AR. One of my favorite guys, for sure.” pic.twitter.com/26pkregc9M — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 2, 2023

Lakers-Clippers was the most fun game of the season so far. With James Harden on the way for the Clips, this rivalry is only going to get better. Is this the year we finally see these teams meet in the playoffs? Let’s hope so.