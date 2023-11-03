Adam Silver is wearing Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS underwear

Adam Silver made headlines this week for making Kim Kardashian’s underwear line, SKIMS, the official underwear partner of the NBA, which also gave us this unforgettable photo of the NBA commissioner holding basketballs with Kardashian (and her co-founder Jens Grede), to promote a new underwear deal on a fake basketball court outside in New York, a photo prompt so bizarre that previously not even AI could visualize it.

Are you wondering what underwear Silver is wearing in that photo? That would be pretty weird if you were, but I don’t have the answer. I do, however — completely against my will — know what kind underwear Silver is wearing in the following TMZ video, because as part of an answer to a question on how the league’s new undies partnership came about, Silver dropped a sentence that will probably haunt the corners of my brain forever:

“Although I’m not going to show you, I’m wearing them right now.”

Adam Silver confirms that he wears Skims underwear pic.twitter.com/tu1ffhQ6zP — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 3, 2023

Just several days ago, I would not have been able to imagine the sentence “Adam Silver confirms that he wears SKIMS underwear” being sent from a large NBA news aggregation account. But alas, we live in strange times.

But to quote a New York Time headline that has become an internet copypasta: “We Should All Know Less About Each Other.” I did not need to know what kind of underwear you are wearing, Adam. No one was asking for this information. Truly. This was a question about a business deal. Please stop walking around telling people you won’t show them your underwear but are happy to tell them they are SKIMS. No one needs to know this.

That said, Silver added that he “absolutely” would “strongly recommend” the underwear, so if you were looking for some new undergarments and were thinking to yourself, “well, I don’t want to buy any until I know what kind of underwear NBA commissioner Adam Silver recommends”, congrats random internet weirdo, we have our answer: It’s Skims, and their men’s line comes in boxers and briefs.

No word yet on if Silver will become the first major NBA figure to eschew a signature shoe deal for a signature line of underwear, but we can be certain of this: If he does, he will be happy to tell a random person holding a camera in his face in the streets of New York City, almost entirely unprompted.