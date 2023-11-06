Draymond Green got a karmic kick in the beans during Warriors-Cavs game

A big part of Draymond Green’s legacy when he decides to end his future Hall of Fame career will be his penchant for blurring the line between clean and dirty play. On Sunday, he finally got a little karmic retribution coming his way when he was on the wrong end of a swift kick between the legs.

Green was hit below the belt by Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen as the two battled for a rebound. No foul was called on the play, and Green of course had something to say about that on social media after the game.

The Cavaliers beat the Warriors, 115-104, on Sunday. Green recovered from his first quarter dick kick to finish with 18 points, eight assists, three steals on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor. Watch Green get hit with Allen’s kick here:

Draymond was kicked in the place you don't want to be kicked pic.twitter.com/bmVzJxXbAT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 5, 2023

Green knows something about kicks to the junk. His two most infamous incidents in that regard happened during the 2016 NBA Playoffs with his Golden State Warriors coming off a record-breaking 73-win season.

During Game 3 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals, Green kicked Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams between the legs as he went up for a shot. Green was assessed a flagrant-2 foul after the game and was fined for the move. The Warriors won the series, and faced the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. During Game 4 of the series, Green was given a flagrant-1 for his reaction after getting tangled up with LeBron James. Green was suspended for Game 5, which the Cavs used to springboard an unthinkable 3-1 comeback to win the championship.

The NBA responded to those incidents by outlawing “unnatural acts” on the court. After Sunday’s game, Green posted on Instagram wondering why Allen got away free with kicking him in the mid-section when he’s faced punishment so many times before.

You have to think a few of Draymond’s rivals over the years took a small amount of joy in him being on the receiving end of a kick below the belt. What goes around, eventually, comes around.