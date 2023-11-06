C.J. McCollum had best reaction to tweet about his collapsed lung

The New Orleans Pelicans just can’t stay healthy. The Pelicans, off to a 4-2 start this season, suffered another unfortunate injury on Sunday when veteran guard C.J. McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung.

McCollum has a small pneumothorax in his right lung that will cause him to miss extended time. McCollum has had this exact injury once before, back during the 2021-2022 season when he missed about five weeks recovering. The early end of the timeline would be about three weeks at minimum before he can return to play.

As the news of McCollum’s impending absence spread around the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the veteran guard lightened the mood by pointing out the absurdity of a post about him from the account Basketball Forever.

This is an insane pic to post with the news https://t.co/wcjiOKRvhh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 5, 2023

A collapsed lung sounds really scary, but McCollum apparently still has him sense of humor. Pelicans fans must have felt some relief seeing this joke.

It’s usually star forward Zion Williamson battling injury problems for New Orleans, but he’s been regularly available this season to start the year. Instead, the Pelicans are missing ace shooter Trey Murphy III to a knee injury, defensive guard Jose Alvarado to an ankle injury, and backup wing Najii Marshall to a knee injury.

We can’t wait to see what the Pelicans look like fully healthy. Until then, at least we have McCollum’s tweets to keep us entertained.