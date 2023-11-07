Nikola Jokic surpassed LeBron James in career triple-doubles, and the numbers are mind-blowing

Nikola Jokic proved without beyond a reasonable doubt that he’s the best basketball player in the world by leading the Denver Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history last season. With the 2023-2024 season now underway, Jokic is only widening the gap between himself and the next best player in the league with his tremendous start to the new campaign.

The Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 134-116, on Monday with Jokic leading the way once again. The superstar big man finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists in the win on 15-of-24 shooting from the floor. This would be the game of a lifetime for just about any other player, but for Jokic, it’s the type of performance we’ve come to expect.

This was Jokic’s third triple-double of the season in eight games (he missed it by one assist twice already this year, too). He now has 108 triple-doubles in his career, which is more than LeBron James and Jason Kidd on the all-time list. By the way, Jokic did it 813 fewer games.

Jokic has passed LeBron for the fourth-most triple-doubles in NBA history and did it in 813 less games pic.twitter.com/CkzwL4wf9Q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 7, 2023

Breaking LeBron’s triple-double mark in 813 fewer games is just astounding. It’s hard to believe Jokic is still only 28 years old because he’s had the personality of a 45-year-old since he came into the league.

James needed 1,427 games to amass 107 triple-doubles. Jason Kidd needed 1,391 games to get there. For Jokic to surpass both in 604 games is just wild stuff.

Watch the highlights of Jokic’s game against the Pelicans here:

Russell Westbrook is still the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles leader with 198 in 1,099 games. Find the full list of triple-doubles leaders here.

We are witnessing an all-time great player at the peak of his powers. It’s Nikola Jokic’s league right now, and it’s glorious to watch.