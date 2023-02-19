NBA All-Star draft live results 2023: Updates as Team LeBron and Team Giannis choose rosters

The NBA All-Star Game moved to a draft format in 2018 with the leading vote-getters in each conference serving as captains. For the first time in 2023, the draft will take place immediately before the All-Star Game with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo making the picks.

James gets the first pick in the draft because he earned the most votes of any player this year. In an effort to avoid someone getting picked last, the league is having James and Antetokounmpo pick from the reserves first before choosing between the eight starters. While conference affiliation mattered in voting, it doesn’t matter if players come from the East or the West when LeBron and Giannis begin picking their teams.

NBA All-Star draft results: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis 2023

The draft started with the captains picking reserves first. Giannis had the first overall selection out of the reserves.

Giannis: Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers LeBron: Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves Giannis: Jrue Holiday, G, Milwaukee Bucks LeBron: Jaylen Brown, G, Boston Celtics Giannis: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Oklahoma City Thunder LeBron: Paul George, G, Los Angeles Clippers Giannis: DeMar DeRozan, G, Chicago Bulls LeBron: Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers Giannis: Pascal Siakam, F, Toronto Raptors LeBron: Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks Giannis: Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat LeBron: De’Aaron Fox, G, Sacramento Kings Giannis: Domantas Sabonis, C, Sacramento Kings LeBron: Jaren Jackson Jr., C, Memphis Grizzlies

All-Star starters draft

LeBron: Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers Giannis: Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics LeBron: Kyrie Irving, G, Dallas Mavericks Giannis: Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies LeBron: Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks Giannis: Donovan Mitchell, G, Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron: Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets Giannis: Lauri Marrkanen, F, Utah Jazz

Jokic put himself on Team LeBron before the final pick pic.twitter.com/QPG31FYJiS — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 20, 2023

2nd pick for the 2nd time



team giannis: @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/xPbihbyp7q — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 20, 2023

NBA All-Star Game rosters 2023: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis final rosters after draft

Team LeBron

Bigs : Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Jaren Jackson Jr., Julius Randle

: Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Jaren Jackson Jr., Julius Randle Wings : Paul George, Jaylen Brown, Anthony Edwards

: Paul George, Jaylen Brown, Anthony Edwards Guards: Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton

Team Giannis

Bigs: Lauri Markkanen, Bam Adebayo, Domantas Sabonis

Wings: Jayson Tatum, Pascal Siakam, DeMar DeRozan

Guards: Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard

Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry will each miss the game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen, and Ja Morant were bumped up to starters in their place, and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, and Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox are their injury replacements on the bench.

Here’s the full pool of players James and Antetokounmpo will be picking from:

Read our full breakdown on the NBA All-Star starters and the All-Star reserves. Bet on the All-Star Game at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA All-Star draft 2023 time, TV, streaming

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV and stream: TNT/TBS

We’ll update this post as the All-Star draft takes place.