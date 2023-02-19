NBA All-Star draft live results 2023: Updates as Team LeBron and Team Giannis choose rosters

The NBA All-Star Game moved to a draft format in 2018 with the leading vote-getters in each conference serving as captains. For the first time in 2023, the draft will take place immediately before the All-Star Game with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo making the picks.
James gets the first pick in the draft because he earned the most votes of any player this year. In an effort to avoid someone getting picked last, the league is having James and Antetokounmpo pick from the reserves first before choosing between the eight starters. While conference affiliation mattered in voting, it doesn’t matter if players come from the East or the West when LeBron and Giannis begin picking their teams.
NBA All-Star draft results: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis 2023
The draft started with the captains picking reserves first. Giannis had the first overall selection out of the reserves.
- Giannis: Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers
- LeBron: Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Giannis: Jrue Holiday, G, Milwaukee Bucks
- LeBron: Jaylen Brown, G, Boston Celtics
- Giannis: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Oklahoma City Thunder
- LeBron: Paul George, G, Los Angeles Clippers
- Giannis: DeMar DeRozan, G, Chicago Bulls
- LeBron: Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers
- Giannis: Pascal Siakam, F, Toronto Raptors
- LeBron: Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks
- Giannis: Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat
- LeBron: De’Aaron Fox, G, Sacramento Kings
- Giannis: Domantas Sabonis, C, Sacramento Kings
- LeBron: Jaren Jackson Jr., C, Memphis Grizzlies
All-Star starters draft
- LeBron: Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
- Giannis: Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics
- LeBron: Kyrie Irving, G, Dallas Mavericks
- Giannis: Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies
- LeBron: Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks
- Giannis: Donovan Mitchell, G, Cleveland Cavaliers
- LeBron: Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
- Giannis: Lauri Marrkanen, F, Utah Jazz
NBA All-Star Game rosters 2023: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis final rosters after draft
Team LeBron
- Bigs: Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Jaren Jackson Jr., Julius Randle
- Wings: Paul George, Jaylen Brown, Anthony Edwards
- Guards: Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton
Team Giannis
Bigs: Lauri Markkanen, Bam Adebayo, Domantas Sabonis
Wings: Jayson Tatum, Pascal Siakam, DeMar DeRozan
Guards: Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard
Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry will each miss the game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen, and Ja Morant were bumped up to starters in their place, and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, and Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox are their injury replacements on the bench.
NBA All-Star draft 2023 time, TV, streaming
Date: Sunday, Feb. 19.
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV and stream: TNT/TBS
