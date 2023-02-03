Tyrese Haliburton didn’t forget Wally Szczerbiak’s rant after making NBA All-Star

One of the strangest media moments of this NBA season came when former player Wally Szczerbiak, now an analyst with the Knicks, went on a rant against Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. After the Knicks beat the Pacers, Szczerbiak called Haliburton a “wannabe, fake All-Star” in an apparent attempt to boost the All-Star candidacy of New York’s Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson.

Haliburton was stunned at Szczerbiak’s passionate criticism, and for his part Szczerbiak has since apologized. Szczerbiak’s rant feels even more bizarre now after Haliburton was announced as a first-time NBA All-Star on Thursday night.

Haliburton was named a reserve in the Eastern Conference — and honestly, he had a good case to start over Kyrie Irving. The Knicks got one All-Star in with Randle making the team, while Brunson was among our biggest snubs.

After Haliburton made the All-Star team, he immediately changed his Twitter picture to a screenshot of Szczerbiak’s rant:

Good one from Tyrese. He’s kept the receipts and changed his picture, but didn’t feel the need to say anything else about it.

Here’s Szczerbiak’s rant in full if you haven’t seen it yet.

Wally Szczerbiak going in on Tyrese Haliburton on the Knicks postgame show pic.twitter.com/QRJxJ3QuPN — Kevin D. Water Law (@docKev_) December 19, 2022

