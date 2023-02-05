Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, draft picks

The Brooklyn Nets have traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. The Nets are getting back Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first round pick, and second round picks in 2027 and 2029 in the deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving requested a trade from the Nets on Friday after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension. Irving’s current deal expires after this season. The Nets currently sit at 32-20 overall and No. 4 in the Eastern Conference on the day of the deal, while the Mavericks are 28-26 overall and the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks have been searching for another star to pair with Luka Doncic after losing Jalen Brunson in the free agency to the New York Knicks over the summer. The Lakers, Heat, and Suns were also rumored to be interested in Irving.

Irving has an another controversy filled year for Brooklyn. After sitting out most of last season because he refused to get the Covid vaccine, Irving demanded a trade over the summer after failing to reach a new contract agreement as he entered the last year of his deal. Superstar teammate Kevin Durant also requested a trade, but Brooklyn decided to keep both players coming into this season. The Nets fired head coach Steve Nash after a 1-5 start, with Irving drawing national headlines again for sharing antisemitic propaganda on social media. After a team suspension, Irving returned to the court and played well enough to earn a starting spot in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

How does Kyrie Irving fit the Mavericks?

Irving gives Dallas a dynamic ball handler and knockdown three-point shooter next to Irving. His on-court skill set feels like a perfect fit next to Doncic ... but of course with Irving, there’s always more to worry about off the court.

Doncic was putting up one of the highest usage rates in league history this season without Brunson next to him. The Mavericks had been searching for another star to pair with Doncic after they bailed out of their Kristaps Porzingis experiment at last year’s trade deadline.

The Mavericks are loaded with offensive firepower now. Dallas currently ranks No. 9 in offensive efficiency this season despite Doncic having less support than any other superstar in the league. Dallas’ defense, which currently ranks No. 24 this season, could be even more of a problem now. Irving is not considered a good defender, and Dallas is trading its best wing defender in Dorian Finney Smith in the deal.

Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game on 37.4 percent shooting from three-point range this season. He’s an excellent offensive player as long as he keeps the focus only on basketball. At this point, Irving isn’t getting the benefit of the doubt from anyone in that regard. This feels like an awfully risky move for the Mavericks, especially when you consider they will have to re-sign Irving to a max extension over the offseason.

Clearly, Doncic was putting a lot of pressure on the team to improve the roster while he’s enjoying an MVP caliber season this year.

We’ll update this story as it develops.