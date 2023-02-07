NBA Scores: Youth shines in Brooklyn and Dallas amid Kyrie aftermath

We felt the aftershocks of the Kyrie Irving trade throughout Monday, including a short period where it seemed like the deal may change (it didn’t). While we’re yet to see any of the players traded in their new uniforms, the players left behind are taking advantage of the new opportunities.

Brooklyn guard Cam Thomas, for example, averaged 7.4 points in 14.1 minutes per game this season before Irving was traded. In the two games since, he’s averaging 45.5 points in 34 minutes. Though Thomas led Brooklyn to a close win in the first game, they gave up a late lead in the second.

Before we get to that game, let’s touch on the league leaders, who may make some noise of their own ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

Boston picks up road win in Detroit 111-99

Maybe you wouldn’t expect a tough battle between the East’s top and bottom seeds, separated by nearly 25 games in the standings. However, Detroit isn’t your average bottom seed, so they were able to put up a fight, trailing by just seven at the half behind 12 points from Bojan Bogdanovic and 11 rebounds from Jalen Duren; their mix of established vets and fun young players finding their footing makes their squad so fascinating to me.

Jayson Tatum willed the Celtics into some breathing room after the third quarter in which he scored 18 (7-8 FG) and Boston won 30-19. Killian Hayes, who was 3-10 from the floor with four assists over the first three quarters, came alive in the fourth and provided an 11-0 push for the Pistons (scored three points and dished three assists in the run) that left Boston on their heels.

Robert Williams III responded by scoring Boston’s next seven points, giving them a nine-point lead that reached 11 by the final buzzer. He finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds, just his second career 15/15 game. Tatum, meanwhile, led all scorers with 34 (11-24 FG).

Cleveland hits Washington early in 114-91 win

If a 37-25 right hook by the Cavs in the first quarter wasn’t going to be enough to wake up the Wizards, neither was a 29-21 second quarter left hook as Cleveland won the second half by three. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen combined for 67 points on 27-44 (61.4%) while no Wizard reached 20; granted they were without their best two scorers in Brad Beal and Kyle Kuzma.

Clippers end Cam Thomas’s reign of terror in 124-116 victory over Nets

It became clear pretty quickly in this one that it would be another one of those games for Cam Thomas. The young gunner cashed his fourth three of the quarter (4-5 3P) with just under 2:30 remaining to make it a 27-19 solid start for Brooklyn. Clippers, however, responded with 10 straight to make it 29-27 going into the second.

With the middle of quarters mostly featuring Clipper leads — as large as 11 in each quarter — the fourth quarter went about the same way as the first: unreal shot making before hitting a late wall. The last of his career-high 47 points came on free throws to give Brooklyn a 113-109 lead with 3:29 remaining.

Clippers finished the game on a 15-3 run with Paul George (29 points on the night) and Kawhi Leonard (24) doing most of the heavy-lifting to close out the win. Edmond Sumner (23 points) and Nic Claxton (15 and 16 rebounds, his second 15/15 game of the season) both supplemented Thomas’s 47 for Brooklyn.

Kings ground Rockets 140-120 behind Keegan Murray’s career-high 30 points

Mavs come back from 15-point deficit to beat Jazz 124-111

On the receiving end of the Kyrie Irving trade, Dallas suddenly looks more equipped to support their two stars than they ever have this season. Playing without both stars, third-year pro Josh Green and rookie Jaden Hardy each put forth career-best performances of 29 points.

After being down 15 at a couple points in the second quarter, the Mavs won the second half by 15, getting 35 of Green and Hardy’s combined 58 points. Utah shot just 2-15 (13.3%) from three in the back half with both makes coming from Malik Beasley.

Klay catches fire, Warriors lock up Thunder 141-114

It was clear Klay Thompson had it from the beginning of this one, making seven of his first eight attempts, including all four of his first four tries from deep. Overall on the game, Thompson finished with 42 points (15-22 FG, 12-16 3P) for his third 40-point outing on the season and first time this season with more than 10 made threes (his career high is 14).

While Klay was obviously instrumental in the win, Golden State might not have gotten it done without the sharper defense following the first quarter. The Thunder scored 37 points in the opening quarter behind 10 points from each of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Aaron Wiggins and shot 14-25 (56.0%) from the field as a team. OKC barely exceeded 37 points over the next two quarters combined, which was enough time for the Warriors to watch their lead grow to 25.

Bucks handle Blazers 127-108 behind 37-23 third quarter