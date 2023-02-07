Zion Williamson’s new Naruto x Jordan collab is epic

If you know me, you know I love anime. I also love Naruto—it’s one of my favorite anime’s ever.

So when I tell you, the newest Zion Williamson Naruto and Jordan collaboration is epic, I mean it’s AWESOME.

.@ZionWilliamson is back with another Naruto x Air Jordan collab. https://t.co/iE4JI7D2gC — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) February 4, 2023

I mean, look at these beauties. They’re blue for the color of the Rasengan, Naruto’s signature move, and at the tongue of the shoe, there’s a yellow fringe, designed to be Naruto’s hair.

It gets better, though. On the sole of the shoe, there’s an actual Rasengan. THAT’S SO COOL! On the front of the tongue of the shoe, they have Zion’s logo and the Jordan logo on a metal sign, like the Village Hidden in the Leaf. On the inside of the shoe, the phrase Dattebayo (だってばよ) was on one side of the shoe, while the other had the English translation, which is “Believe It!”

The shoes release on Feb. 20, and are the second iteration of Naruto-themed shoes that Williamson has. His first signature shoe with Jordan, the Zion 1’s released in three Naruto-themed colorways. However, this version of the Jordan 37s Zion has look designed with more intent, and overall a better colorway.

NEWS: Jordan Brand Launches Naruto x Jordan Zion 1 SP Sneakers



✨MORE: https://t.co/RjEdO95pNB pic.twitter.com/J5BYNwcbtc — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) April 27, 2022

As a resident lover of anime, sports and Naruto, I would love to do a couple of things: