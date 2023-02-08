20 years of LeBron James, told through Nike

Last night, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James became the king of scoring in the NBA, with 38,390 points and becoming the all time leading scorer in NBA history, passing Laker legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

There were a lot of video tributes and memorials, but the one done by Nike stands out the most. Set to a gospel soundtrack, it shows 20 years of LeBron buckets in stills and black and white images.

It’s kind of crazy to think about it now, after watching that video. 20 years of one man consistently pouring in high level scoring performances. I’m 22 years old, so LeBron James has basically been good my entire life. My entire basketball knowledge is shaped by the existence of James, whether he dons the 23 or the 6, like he did for the Miami Heat (my favorite basketball team).

James came into the NBA with almost sky high expectations. Deemed “The Chosen One” before he even stepped onto an NBA court, he was expected to carry the torch into a new generation, one that would take place after Michael Jordan retired.

He lived up, even exceeded those expectations by tenfold.

James won three championships, is in the top ten all time in assists and steals, in the top 50 in countless other categories, and has carried the torch as the standard bearer for 20 years. Now, he has another item to hang his hat on: the all time scoring record.

He’s the greatest player I’ve ever seen play basketball, and Nike made a great tribute to him.