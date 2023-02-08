Andre Drummond gave us the funniest, most pointless Euro step in history

There are plenty of amazing highlights this season. Andre Drummond’s Euro step on Tuesday night was not one of them.

Drummond followed a quite frankly beautiful steal, with one of the saddest finishes I have ever seen in the NBA. A missed dunk is one thing, a trip is another — but slowly executing a Euro step before lofting the ball straight up, touching it and getting hit with a foul is another entirely.

I don’t even know what arc he was going for with this shot, or how it came out like this.

Literally anything would have been better than what we got. This is going to be a funny highlight on every blooper reel in NBA history and we have Andre Drummond to thank for it. Dude knew it as soon as the moment happened too. This is the face of a man who knows he just made the highlight reel for all the wrong reasons.