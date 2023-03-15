 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Ja Morant suspended 8 games without pay for conduct detrimental to NBA

The Grizzlies star will return to the court on March 20.

By Ricky O'Donnell
/ new

Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has been out of the lineup since a March 3 loss to the Denver Nuggets as the league has investigated a social media video of the point guard waving a gun in a club. The league has now reached a resolution on Morant’s punishment, and he’s scheduled to return to the lineup next week after rumors that he could be sidelined all season.

Morant has been suspended for eight games without pay for “conduct detrimental to the league,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Morant spent the last week in a counseling program in Florida, and met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday before receiving clearance to return. Morant will make his return on Monday, March 20 when the Grizzlies host the Dallas Mavericks.

Morant posted an Instagram Live video of himself in a club following the Nuggets game where he briefly waved a gun. The video came just days after a Washington Post report that outlined some off-court issues for Morant, including allegedly beating up a teenager during a pick-up game at his house. Morant also drew headlines earlier this year for someone in his traveling party allegedly pointing a laser at members of the Pacers’ traveling party that was feared to be attached to a gun.

The NY Post published some vile writing on Morant’s night in the Denver club that included some wild photos. The NBA concluded the gun did not belong to Morant.

