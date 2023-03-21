Why NBA players hate Dillon Brooks, and why he’s getting suspended again

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks had an eventful last month. That is not to say that Brooks hasn't been making waves all season, especially when it comes to his beef with Klay Thompson of the Warriors, but he has taken it to another level the last month, and it’s about to bring him another suspension.

Over the last month, Brooks has gotten into a shoving match with Donovan Mitchell, who he rolled over and punched in the most sensitive spot you can hit a man in. That led to Mitchell saying this in the post-game press conference.

Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks: "Him and I have had our personal battles for years. Quite frankly, I've been busting his ass for years."



(via @cwmwrites)pic.twitter.com/5xDUm3APsq — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 3, 2023

Recently Brooks and Thompson continued their beef after the Grizzlies win over the Warriors. Brooks responded to Thompson, pointing out he has four rings.

ICYMI … Klay Thompson letting Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies bench know how many rings he’s got. 4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/AuDticLerT — Sportsbook Review (@SBRReview) March 19, 2023

Brooks responded, "I just hold a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco."

"He's got 4 rings. That's all he was saying. It's motivation to us. We want a ring as well… It's friendly trash talk, but I just hold a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco."



Dillon Brooks on his back and forth with Klay Thompsonpic.twitter.com/ToE0Plo4j9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 19, 2023

It didn't end there, as Thompson ensured everyone knew that no one would remember Brooks once he retires.

Klay Thompson on Dillon Brooks



Do you think he will be remembered after retirement? pic.twitter.com/f00qdTqKWG — MyBookie - Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) March 20, 2023

Brooks hasn't limited his antics to opposing players. During the Grizzlies game vs. the Heat, Brooks chased a loose ball by the sidelines and tumbled out of bounds right into a cameraman. Did Brooks try to help the cameraman up? Just ignore him and keep playing? No, Brooks decided to push the cameraman over was a good idea, which reportedly led to some injuries.

Dillon Brooks has been fined $35k for pushing a cameraman last night.



Light up the Brooks pack ️ pic.twitter.com/aZxzYddSp6 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 17, 2023

Add one more Brooks being Brooks moment; this time, it will cost him another game from suspension. During the Grizzlies loss to the Mavericks, Brooks went in for a dunk and taunted the Mavericks bench on his way back down.

Dillon Brooks received his 18TH TECH of the season for taunting Mavs bench after this dunk



He could be suspended Wednesday if not rescinded pic.twitter.com/puo16oYPbp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2023

This wouldn't be a huge issue for most players outside of possibly giving away a free point for the other team. However, when you are Brooks, who recently was suspended for a game after receiving his 16th technical, it probably isn't a good idea to taunt the opposing bench in full view of the referee.

Unless the NBA rescinds the technical (they won't), Brooks will be suspended for the Grizzlies upcoming game vs. the Rockets on Wednesday, as players are first suspended for tech number 16 and every two after. Brooks told the media he has to slow down on the technicals, which is an understatement.

Following the Mavericks win over the Grizzlies, Kyrie Irving seems to be trolling during the post-game handshakes. Irving and Brooks seem to be exchanging jerseys, but Irving didn't seem too interested in taking Brooks jersey at the time.

Dillon Brooks tried to do a jersey swap with Kyrie, but Kyrie wouldn’t take his jersey pic.twitter.com/laewo5bunK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 21, 2023

To be fair, Irving did say he didn't do it on purpose as he was focused on other things at the time, but you have to admit it is pretty funny, considering how many incidents Brooks has been involved in within the last month alone.

This isn't even the entire list, and if I expand it back a year or two, I would have to make it into a mini-series. However, one thing is for sure Brooks isn't going to stop anytime soon, and with the playoffs right around the corner, we expect to see Brooks somehow be in the middle of another altercation, beef, or shoving match in the coming weeks.