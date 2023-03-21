 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Why NBA players hate Dillon Brooks, and why he’s getting suspended again

Dillon Brooks is the new NBA villain, and it may have just cost him another game.

By Lachard Binkley
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks had an eventful last month. That is not to say that Brooks hasn't been making waves all season, especially when it comes to his beef with Klay Thompson of the Warriors, but he has taken it to another level the last month, and it’s about to bring him another suspension.

Over the last month, Brooks has gotten into a shoving match with Donovan Mitchell, who he rolled over and punched in the most sensitive spot you can hit a man in. That led to Mitchell saying this in the post-game press conference.

Recently Brooks and Thompson continued their beef after the Grizzlies win over the Warriors. Brooks responded to Thompson, pointing out he has four rings.

Brooks responded, "I just hold a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco."

It didn't end there, as Thompson ensured everyone knew that no one would remember Brooks once he retires.

Brooks hasn't limited his antics to opposing players. During the Grizzlies game vs. the Heat, Brooks chased a loose ball by the sidelines and tumbled out of bounds right into a cameraman. Did Brooks try to help the cameraman up? Just ignore him and keep playing? No, Brooks decided to push the cameraman over was a good idea, which reportedly led to some injuries.

Add one more Brooks being Brooks moment; this time, it will cost him another game from suspension. During the Grizzlies loss to the Mavericks, Brooks went in for a dunk and taunted the Mavericks bench on his way back down.

This wouldn't be a huge issue for most players outside of possibly giving away a free point for the other team. However, when you are Brooks, who recently was suspended for a game after receiving his 16th technical, it probably isn't a good idea to taunt the opposing bench in full view of the referee.

Unless the NBA rescinds the technical (they won't), Brooks will be suspended for the Grizzlies upcoming game vs. the Rockets on Wednesday, as players are first suspended for tech number 16 and every two after. Brooks told the media he has to slow down on the technicals, which is an understatement.

Following the Mavericks win over the Grizzlies, Kyrie Irving seems to be trolling during the post-game handshakes. Irving and Brooks seem to be exchanging jerseys, but Irving didn't seem too interested in taking Brooks jersey at the time.

To be fair, Irving did say he didn't do it on purpose as he was focused on other things at the time, but you have to admit it is pretty funny, considering how many incidents Brooks has been involved in within the last month alone.

This isn't even the entire list, and if I expand it back a year or two, I would have to make it into a mini-series. However, one thing is for sure Brooks isn't going to stop anytime soon, and with the playoffs right around the corner, we expect to see Brooks somehow be in the middle of another altercation, beef, or shoving match in the coming weeks.

