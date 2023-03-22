Paul George injury updates: Clippers star out until NBA Playoffs after knee sprain

Since the Los Angeles Clippers made the biggest splash of the 2019 offseason by acquiring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the franchise have been under the microscope. However, despite the superstar pairing, the biggest story hasn't been their play but their lack of court time.

Between Kawhi Leonard's load management and Paul George's various injuries, the pairing hasn't spent much time on the court together. It seemed the Clippers were finally getting their entire roster together in time for the playoffs, but unfortunately, the injury bug has bitten again. Paul George will miss the next two or three weeks with a sprained right knee, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

During the Clippers 101-100 loss to Oklahoma City Thunder, George went up for a rebound and came down awkwardly.

With his leg bent in the wrong direction, it did not look good, and George was helped to the locker room.

Here’s the outlook for the Clippers at the time of George’s injury:

⭐️Currently the 5 seed

⭐️1 1/2 ahead of #7 OKC (who also has 1st rd. swap rights)

⭐️2 1/2 ahead of #11 LAL

⭐️6-11 in games George did not play



OKC

New Orleans

Chicago

at Memphis

at Memphis

at New Orleans

LAL

Portland

Considering how it looked live and on replays, this is good news. George knows better than most how the injury could have been much worse. George missed an extended amount of time after he injured his leg during the USA Basketball scrimmage in 2014. George, as we know, fully recovered, but it was a long process.

Even though the Clippers are currently in fifth place in the west, they are only 2.5 games up on the 11th-place Lakers. As a result, the west is a very tight race from spot four to spot 12. This will put more pressure on players like Leonard, who will not be able to rest as many games as he has for most of the season.

With the news that he will be re-evaluated in a few weeks, there is hope he can be ready before the playoffs or, at the very least, at some point in the first round. Now they could evaluate him in a couple of weeks and find additional damage that could prolong his rehab, but let's hope that is not the case and George is back on the court in the near future.