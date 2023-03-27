Patrick Beverley gets his revenge and trolls the Lakers in the win

Patrick Beverley has had to fight for his position in the league from day one. After two successful years with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Beverley was deemed ineligible for his junior season because of an academic violation. He later admitted he turned in a paper that was not his.

Not able to complete his college career, he decided to take his talents to Europe, where he would play for the next three seasons overseas. Beverley racked up awards making an All-Star team, winning guard of the year and defensive player of the year in the Russian league, and winning a Russian cup.

After success overseas, Beverley signed a contract with the Houston Rockets in the 2012-13 season. Ever since then, he’s played every game with a chip on his shoulder, and it shows as he has pushed, pulled, and trash-talked his way through a ten-year NBA career.

Never the fastest, most athletic, or most skilled player on the court, Beverley has always used the smallest slight to get the needed edge. So it was no surprise when he was traded at the deadline by the Los Angeles Lakers, and took every opportunity to stick it to his former team as the Bulls pulled off the upset in their matchup Sunday matchup with the Lakers.

Nothing signified this more than Beverley, after driving to the basket and making a turnaround over LeBron James, put his hand close to the ground to let James know he was too small to guard him.

Patrick Beverley scores on LeBron and hits him with the 'too small' pic.twitter.com/Rcy7w5L8wq — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 26, 2023

This was by no means the only time Beverley trolled the Lakers, finishing with 10 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Once the game was in hand, he made it a point to let the Lakers know precisely what he thought of them.

Patrick Beverley let Shannon Sharpe know that the Lakers stink pic.twitter.com/kwNmR0kz5I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

He even had time after the game to get in a Charmin promo, even though he claims it was just a coincidence.

Patrick Beverley on his Charmin post:



“I got paid a ton of money to post something. And I was late posting it like a week ago, so I didn’t want the window to close…I’m not out here trying to troll anybody. I’m out here to be a basketball player.” pic.twitter.com/kwuV75W1KT — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) March 26, 2023

Beverley also didn't believe the Lakers used him correctly in his brief time with the Los Angeles.

Patrick Beverley, asked if Chicago is the perfect fit for him: "Yeah. If I'm a spoon, Billy (Donovan) is using me as a spoon. The Lakers, you know, I was a spoon and they used me as a fork." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) March 26, 2023

The Bulls are 10-5 since signing Beverley and are playing some of the best basketball they have played in months. He’s the type of player you hate when he is on the other team, but love when he is on yours. After their 118-108 loss to the Bulls on Sunday, the Lakers now know both sides of the love/hate relationship with Patrick Beverley.