Kings clinch first playoff berth since 2006

Kings pummel Blazers to clinch playoff spot, 120-80

Normally, I wouldn’t start our daily scores proceedings with a game that was basically over before it started. But when it’s time to party like it’s 2006, it’s only fair. With Wednesday’s 40-point drubbing of what might as well be Portland’s G-League squad, the Sacramento Kings are officially postseason-bound for the first time in 16 years. Not only that, but they’re guaranteed to have homecourt advantage for at least the first round.

The last time the Kings made the playoffs, De’Aaron Fox was eight years old. Now, at 25, he’s led the league’s most “unlikely” threat to the postseason, where they’ll undoubtedly do serious damage. With stars like Fox (18 points in this one) and Domantas Sabonis (15, 12 boards, and four dimes), plus integral role contributors like rookie Keegan Murray (who made his 188th triple on Wednesday, a new NBA record for threes made by a first-year player), Kevin Huerter (17 points), and Malik Monk (19 off the bench), these Kings can be just about as scary as any team in the West. Sure, they might not be the favorites from the jump, if ever, but they certainly can’t be viewed as an easy out, either.

KD returns as Suns hold off Wolves, 107-100

In other significant Western Conference news, Kevin Durant returned to action for Phoenix just in time to make his home debut. After missing the better part of this month with a left ankle sprain he suffered after slipping during warmups on March 8, he used Wednesday’s game to shake off the rust. There was... a decent amount to shake off, as he shot just five-for-18 from the field, good enough for 16 points. But as Durant put it postgame, “We got through that s—.” He may or may not have been talking about his injury absence, but why split hairs when it makes for such a good story in reference to his shooting woes?

Thankfully, Devin Booker had no rust coating his offensive game, as he led the Suns with 29 points. Chris Paul also poured in what could be considered his best game in quite some time, scoring 19 points, doling out six assists, and nabbing two steals. For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards (31 points) led the way, while Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25, but struggled to hold onto the ball, tying a game-high with six turnovers.

Phoenix has won three straight to maintain a hold on the West’s fourth playoff spot, while Minnesota remains at risk of falling into the play-in tournament for a second-straight year.

Bucks outpace Pacers, 149-136

And it was all thanks to two epic nights from Milwaukee’s two best players, at least as far as this season is concerned. Jrue Holiday dropped a career-high 51 points to lead all scorers, while Giannis Antetokounmpo went ahead and further complicated the MVP race with a 38-point, 17-rebound, and 12-assist triple-double. Though the Bucks held a 23-point lead at one point, this one was never in doubt. The Bucks remain the league’s best team, and look like a lock to clinch the East’s top spot in a matter of days.

Horton-Tucker’s 41 leads Jazz over Spurs, 128-117

Last-second putback sends Thunder past Pistons, 107-106

The Rookie of the Year (in a world where Paolo Banchero doesn’t exist) just kept the Thunder’s play-in hopes alive.

JALEN WILLIAMS GAME WINNER.



pic.twitter.com/8AopCMgFnf — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 30, 2023

Jalen Williams has been electric this season, but no moment of his freshman campaign has been more vital than this one. It keeps OKC clear of Dallas by a full game for the final play-in spot in the West.

Nets ground Rockets, 123-114

With the top four teams in the East essentially set, it’s all about avoiding the play-in for those hanging about the middle of the pack. Brooklyn, being one of those teams, found itself in dire need of a win on Wednesday. Having lost six of its last seven, Houston made for a welcome opponent. Cam Johnson’s game-high 31 points and Mikal Bridges' 27 (12 of which came in the fourth) proved to be enough. Nic Claxton added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, while Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 points and 11 assists. The win, coupled with the result of the next game on our docket, helped keep the Nets 1.5 games clear of the play-in tournament... for now.

Knicks rally to hand Heat third-straight loss, 101-92

Miami wasn’t so lucky on Wednesday, with this loss, the Heat find themselves 1.5 games behind the Nets and squarely in the play-in tournament (again, for now, though it doesn’t look good as only five games remain in the regular season). For the Knicks, Immanuel Quickley scored 24 points and Quentin Grimes had 23 to lead the way. Josh Hart added 13 for New York, who did lose Julius Randle to a sprained left ankle; he will be evaluated Thursday to note the significance of the injury as a key stretch approaches. With the win, the Knicks won their second straight stay in fifth place in the East.

Sixers top Mavs, 116-108, as Dallas remains outside play-in picture

Despite being less than 100 percent health-wise, Joel Embiid had 25 points and nine rebounds, while James Harden added 15 points and 12 assists to lead Philly to victory. Embiid hit a three to tie the game at 103, moments before knocking down a 16-foot jumper on the next trip to seal it. With the win, the Sixers stay 2.5 games clear of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 3 seed in the East.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, are in trouble. Sure, Luka Doncic (24 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists) and Kyrie Irving (23 points) are two of the NBA’s most threatening offensive players. But the team they’re attempting (and failing) to lead to the promised land? It’s lacking in almost every area imaginable. On Wednesday, Dallas kept things close before failing to score for the final 3:18 of the game. The Mavs are now 3-7 in their last 10, and are a game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the final spot in the West’s play-in quartet. Five games remain in the season. The clock is ticking.

Clippers outlast Grizzlies, 141-132, eye homecourt in playoffs

The Clippers snatching homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs is certainly not guaranteed — the Suns would need to slip up, while the Clippers would need to surge. But it’s possible, especially when they can put together team efforts like the one that pushed them past Memphis on Wednesday. Without both Kawhi Leonard (personal) and Paul George (right knee sprain), Russell Westbrook took over for his best game of the season, scoring 36 points, making all five of his threes, and handing out 10 assists; Robert Covington dropped a season-high 27 points in the win, and shot of nine-for-10 from the field, making all seven of his triples. Bones Hyland added 20 for L.A., including 12 in the fourth quarter. He was a key cog in the Clippers' closeout effort in the final seven minutes.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 36 points and nine assists, while Dillon Brooks added 30 points as Memphis’ seven-game win streak was snapped despite all five starters finishing in double figures. Sure, those starters looked a bit different — Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Tyus Jones all sat — but maybe that’s a positive for the Grizz, who saw efficient performances from Santi Aldama (17 points) and Xavier Tillman (16).

Anthony Davis leads Lakers in rebound win over Bulls, 121-110

They said the Big Three era was over.

Anthony Davis tonight:

38 PTS - 10 REB - 3 AST - 65% FG



LeBron James tonight:

25 PTS - 7 REB - 4 AST - 52% FG



Austin Reaves tonight:

19 PTS - 2 REB - 5 AST - 87% FG



W. pic.twitter.com/CvV7QrIFms — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 30, 2023

Your eighth-seeded Lakers beg to differ.