Ja Morant suspended 2 games after flashing gun on Instagram following allegations

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has been suspended for at least two games after showing a gun during a late night Instagram video, the team has announced. Morant filmed the video following the Grizzlies’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

The suspension will keep Morant sidelined as the Grizzlies play at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

The suspension comes after a week of allegations and speculation over Morant’s off-court behavior. On Wednesday, the Washington Post published a report outlining multiple allegations of aggression against Morant. In one instance, Morant allegedly beat up a high school basketball player during a pick-up game at his house, and had a gun in his waistband as the teenager drove away. Earlier this year, the NBA investigated an incident where a member of the Indiana Pacers’ traveling party had a laser pointed at their head as they left the arena by a car Morant was in following a dust-up with Morant’s friends and family at the end of a game.

Morant issued the following statement:

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant releases statement and says he is going to take time away to receive help: pic.twitter.com/5TxS7Qh3kJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 4, 2023

Here’s the video Morant posted after the game against the Nuggets:

Grizzlies star Ja Morant was allegedly seen showing off a gun on his IG Live this morning.pic.twitter.com/HlhvoWlnYy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 4, 2023

The NBA released a statement saying it was investigating the video earlier in the day.

