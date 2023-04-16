Ja Morant injury: Grizzlies star ‘in jeopardy’ for Lakers Game 2 after scary fall

Grizzlies star Ja Morant exited Game 1 of the Memphis Grizzlies’ first round series against the Los Angeles Lakers late in the fourth quarter after injuring his wrist on a scary fall. Morant did not return to the game. The Lakers went on to beat the Grizzlies, 128-112, to begin play in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Morant was undercut in mid-air when Lakers star Anthony Davis slid in front of him to take a charge as Morant took off for a dunk attempt. Morant was called for a charge on the play, but the bigger concern immediately became the status of his wrist. The Grizzlies star was so high in the air when Davis decided to take the charge, and as he put his arms down to brace his fall, his wrist took the worst of the impact.

Morant’s initial X-rays were negative, but he was reportedly in poor spirits after the game, and couldn’t use his wrist to do even the simplest of tasks.

Ja Morant says his status for Game 2 is “in jeopardy.” He was downtrodden and not even able to use his right hand to undo a balled-up pair of socks. “Feels like it’s one thing after another.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the play Morant was injured on:

Ja Morant headed to the locker room with an apparent injury after this play. pic.twitter.com/MZOrSN9Tmz — ESPN (@espn) April 16, 2023

The Lakers went on a 23-11 run in just under six minutes after Morant exited to secure the Game 1 victory. The Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference to enter the playoffs, but a matchup with the No. 7 seed Lakers suddenly feels a lot more treacherous if Morant can’t play.

The Grizzlies are already without starting center Steven Adams, and key reserve Brandon Clarke, in this series because of injuries.

