Draymond Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis and got ejected in NBA Playoffs

The No. 3 seed Sacramento Kings vs. the No. 6 seed Golden State Warriors has quickly become the moxg entertaining series of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Kings took Game 1 at home, which set up a pressure-packed Game 2 for Golden State on Monday night. The Warriors had not gone down 0-2 in a playoff series since 2007, but their dynasty has felt like it’s on life support at times in this series.

Game 2 was tightly contested late in the fourth quarter when a controversial moment that led to the ejection of Draymond Green changed the complexion of the evening. The Kings led 91-87 with 7:03 remaining in regulation when Green and Domantas Sabonis got tangled up under the basket after a Kings miss. As Sabonis fell to the ground, he grabbed Green’s leg so he couldn’t run the other way. Green responded by stomping on Sabonis, and the refs blew the play dead.

After a long delay, Green was assessed a flagrant-2 and subsequent automatic ejection. Sabonis was also given a technical foul. Watch the play here:

Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis.



He was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected.

Green was taunting Kings fans in the crowd as the refs were reviewing the play.

Kings fans not happy with Draymond.

Green has had so many controversial moments in the playoffs during his career. This is another one for the canon.

Draymond "You gotta love this shit" pic.twitter.com/jV43QSUtl7 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 18, 2023

We’ll update this story as it develops.