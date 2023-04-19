NBA Scores: Cavs and Suns even series, while Celtics pull away from Hawks

Celtics handle Hawks to take two-game lead, 119-106

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla seems to have finally realized what makes his team tick at the most productive rate: Derrick White. To the tune of 26 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks, White was the X-factor as Boston took a 2-0 lead over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Not only did he stuff the box score, but he proved pivotal in a defining moment, scooping up a loose ball and feeding Jayson Tatum for a dunk with under three minutes to play to ensure the victory for the C’s.

Of course, that play was only made possible thanks to Tatum, who was the star of the night: He finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists to lead the Celtics. Jaylen Brown (18 points), Marcus Smart (14), and Malcolm Brogdon (13, and a +20 differential) also finished in double-figures.

Dejounte Murray had 29 points for the Hawks, while Trae Young (24), Bogdan Bogdanovic (18), and DeAndre Hunter (18) all chipped in offensively. The series now shifts to Atlanta, where the Hawks will attempt to make this series competitive — the opposite of what it has been to this point.

Cavs pummel Knicks to even series, 107-90

Similar to Joe Mazzulla waking up on the Derrick White front, J.B. Bickerstaff realized exactly what his team needed to hang with these pesky Knicks: Darius Garland. In Game 1, he finished with just 17 points and didn’t attempt a shot in the fourth quarter. But in Game 2, he took over on a level akin to what his teammate Donovan Mitchell pulled off in the series opener, scoring 32 points and handing out seven assists to go with it.

Behind Garland’s effort, the Cavs evened the series 1-1 as things shift to New York. Caris LeVert scored 24 points off the bench, while Mitchell added 17 and a career playoff-high 13 assists. Julius Randle scored 22 points and Jalen Brunson added 20 for the Knicks, who got the split they needed in Cleveland. The Garden awaits. I imagine I’ll be able to hear it from Hoboken once things kick off on Friday for Game 3.

Suns bounce back, take down Clippers, 123-109, to even series

It was all Devin Booker on Tuesday. No one else could compare.

Devin Booker was MESMERIZING in Game 2.



38 PTS

14-22 FGM

9 AST

Suns W



Tied 1-1... the series shifts to L.A. Thursday on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/k8HjAQMZi1 — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2023

He made sure that Game 2 was hardly ever in doubt, while Kevin Durant’s 25 points and Chris Paul’s 16 sweetened the deal. Despite falling into a 13-point hole in the second quarter, Booker led them out of it, scoring 18 in the third to seize the lead for good. Phoenix never trailed in the fourth quarter.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 31 points, and Russell Westbrook added 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting. The series moves to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday, where a split for Phoenix would shift homecourt back to Arizona. As a fan that wants seven games between these two squads, one can only hope.