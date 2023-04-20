Dillon Brooks disrespects LeBron James after Grizzlies beat Lakers to tie NBA Playoffs series

Dillon Brooks said lots about LeBron James after Memphis Grizzlies pick up 103-93 win over Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of their first round matchup in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The series is now tied 1-1.

Here’s a list of just some of the things Dillon Brooks said about LeBron James after the game:

“I don’t care.”

“I know I got him mentally tonight. I got him talking to me.”

“He’s old.”

“It would’ve been a harder task [to guard Miami or Cleveland LeBron]”

“I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.” (here’s a list of the players he respects)

Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”



And Brooks had plenty more to say. pic.twitter.com/uWLONrubPZ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 20, 2023

That all stems from the following sequence; Brooks finished with 12 points (5-14 FG) and three assists while LeBron finished with 28 points (12-23 FG), 12 rebounds, and three assists.

dillon brooks makes his first three of the night halfway through the 4th after shooting 3/11 from the field and stares down lebron james this man truly does not care pic.twitter.com/5aCqRkMKA2 — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 20, 2023

It wasn’t just Brooks v. Bron in this one. Memphis used a collective effort to make up for Ja Morant’s absence after he injured his hand in game one. Six different Grizzlies scored in double digits, led by Xavier Tillman’s 23 and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 18. LeBron and the Lakers got a little help from Rui Hachimura (20), Anthony Davis (a “dismal” 13), and Austin Reaves (12), but not much from anyone else.

With the win, Memphis ties the series at one as we travel to Crypto.com Arena in LA where game 3 will be played on Saturday at 10 p.m.

No Giannis, no problem as Bucks cruise control to 138-122 win over Heat

Maybe Miami was caught looking ahead to games 3 and 4 at home after winning game 1, especially once they heard Giannis Antetokounmpo would be a no-show, but “No Giannis, no problem” was a trend for Milwaukee this season, going 11-6 in the games he missed for non-”it’s the end of the season and we’re resting our guys” purposes.

However, the Heat were never able to establish a multi-possession lead once, even at the beginning of the game. At 6:46 left in the first, they trailed by just one, but they weren’t close at any point thereafter, doing most of their damage in a 26-9 second quarter run. Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez, who finished with a combined 49 points, scored 40 of those in the first half.

The lead stretched to as much as 34 in the third and 33 in the fourth, but Miami was able to claw back to as close as 15 late, providing some possible momentum heading into game 3 at home on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Jamal Murray, Anthony Edwards trade 40-point games and Denver nabs 122-113 win over Minnesota

Timberwolves looked a lot like an 8-seed in that first half, down by as much as 21 and going into the break down 15. Minnesota head coach Chris Finch must’ve had something brilliant to say at half, because the Wolves came out of the third with their hair on fire, finishing with 40 points and going into the fourth up two.

The best one-on-one battle in the playoffs so far came between Jamal Murray and Anthony Edwards, who each put up 40 on better-than-50% shooting with two steals. Ant got the better of the individual matchup with 41 and three blocks to go with his two steals, but Murray — playing in his first playoffs since the bubble — got the win.

Denver joins Sacramento as the only teams in the West up 2-0, and the Nuggets will put that to the test when they head north for game 3 in Minnesota on Friday at 9:30 p.m.