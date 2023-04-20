 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The 76ers-Nets playoff game was full of weird ejection decisions

James Harden and Nic Claxton were ejected. Joel Embiid wasn’t.

By Ricky O'Donnell
Game 3 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets series in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs was always going to have huge stakes. Philadelphia held a 2-0 series lead after taking care of business at home, and the Nets felt like they had to win Game 3 in New York to still have a chance at advancing.

The 76ers beat the Nets, 102-97, to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. Philadelphia’s win came with plenty of drama, with the Sixers having one star get ejected, another star that maybe should have been ejected, and Brooklyn also losing a key starter to ejection.

Things got weird also immediately. Just a few minutes into the game, Mikal Bridges through an alley-oop to Nic Claxton. Claxton dunked on MVP front-runner Joel Embiid, and then stepped over him as he laid on the floor. As he did that, Embiid kicked Claxton. Embiid was called for a flagrant-1 foul, while Claxton was given a technical. That would come into play again later.

Here’s two different angles on Embiid kicking Claxton.

The 76ers star would a star player ejected later in the game when Harden got tossed one on what sure feels like one of the softest flagrant-two calls you will ever see. With 13 seconds left in the third quarter and the Sixers trying to get back in front after blowing the lead, Harden was ejected for a flagrant-2 for extending his arm and maybe making contact with his defender’s groin.

It’s pretty unbelievable someone got ejected for this in a playoff game. Judge for yourself with the video here:

The Nets had a big third quarter to take the lead heading into the fourth, and now Harden would be out. The game would change again a few minutes later on another ejection, when Claxton dunked on Embiid and then flexed on him. The refs gave him a technical foul for excessive celebrating, and he was automatically ejected because it was his second technical on the night.

Watch Claxton’s ejection here:

After Claxton’s ejection, the Sixers would close the game on a 20-10 run to secure the victory and the 3-0 series lead.

Harden was still upset and confused by his ejection after the game. He said he didn’t even think he committed a foul, let alone a flagrant-two.

There were a lot of people who thought Embiid should have been ejected for the kick. Did the refs do a make-up call on Harden?

