NBA Scores: Warriors rout Kings at home without Draymond Green to make it a series

Warriors get back in series with Sacramento, win big, 114-97

No Draymond, no problem. When Steph Curry is playing at an MVP level like he was Thursday — 36 points on 12-of-25 shooting — and Kevon Looney is masquerading as Hakeem Olajuwon (20 rebounds and nine assists), Golden State is going to be hard to beat. The Warriors, who never trailed, will look to even the series on Sunday.

Related A statement blowout

Philly takes 3-0 lead over Nets, 102-97, controversial calls and all

On Tuesday, Draymond Green was ejected from Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the Sacramento Kings for stomping on Domantas Sabonis.

After much speculation, mostly based on whether Sabonis holding onto Green’s ankle might have stoked the fire, Green received a one-game suspension.

Thursday night in Brooklyn, Joel Embiid entered the kicking chat, and wasn’t even so much as ejected.

Embiid KICKS Nic Claxton after stepping over him pic.twitter.com/gsOzepO4lZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2023

He received a Flagrant 1 — unnecessary but not excessive.

Later...

Harden got ejected after this flagrant 2 foul on Royce O'Neale pic.twitter.com/a2bzAqY1kX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2023

“Based on the point of contact directly to the groin,” per Tony Brothers after the game, “[Harden’s foul] rose to the level of excessive and ejection.”

The NBA. Where amazing — in all forms — happens.

Oh, right, the game’s result. Well, Embiid sticking around actually proved pivotal for the Sixers. He scored just 14 points, but came up with a crucial block with just 8.8 seconds left, one that, had it gone in, would’ve tied the game. Tyrese Maxey led the way for Philly with 25 points, while Harden had 21 before his ejection.

Mikal Bridges scored 26 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 for the Nets, who are on the verge of being swept for the second straight year. They’ve lost nine playoff games in a row. Not great, Bob.

Suns take back homecourt in L.A., 129-124

Devin Booker told reporters after the game, “This is my life.” His performance lived up to those words. He poured in 45 points on 62 percent shooting to lead all scorers, leading Phoenix to a 2-1 advantage over the Clippers. Kevin Durant added 28 points, while Torrey Craig (15), Deandre Ayton (12 and 11 rebounds), and Chris Paul (11) all finished in double-figures.

Norm Powell led the way for the Clippers with 42 points, while Russell Westbrook added 30 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds. Kawhi Leonard sat out due to a sprained right knee, the same injury Paul George has been out with since mid-March. If their absences continue, Phoenix could make quick work of things. Especially with Booker and Durant pouring in outings like these.