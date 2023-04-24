De’Aaron Fox injury: Kings star doubtful for Game 5 vs. Warriors with broken finger

Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox fractured the tip of his left index finger during Game 4 of his team’s first round series against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Fox will be listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s pivotal Game 5 with the series tied 2-2, but there’s reportedly still a chance he could play.

Fox has been spectacular in the series so far, averaging 31.5 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game through the first four games of the series against the Warriors. The timing could not be worse for the Kings. Sacramento will have two of the next three games at home against a Golden State team that struggles badly on the road, but an injury to their star player would sap the optimism the Kings have about advancing.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Fox could play with a protective covering on his finger. The injury happened on his dominant hand. Anyone who has watched this series has seen Fox attack with his left hand over and over again.

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox fractured the very tip of his left index finger in Game 4, but there's still hope he will try and play Game 5 on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Fox would need to play with a protective covering on the finger. He will be listed as doubtful. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 24, 2023

Charania reports that Fox sustained the injury midway through the fourth quarter of Game 4, but kept playing with it. The Warriors beat the Kings, 126-125, when Harrison Barnes missed the game-winner at the buzzer off a pass from Fox.

The Kings All-Star guard is believed to have sustained the injury midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Game 3 and played through it. Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists on Sunday. https://t.co/41yWneUTWo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2023

Game 5 of the first round series between the Kings and Warriors is scheduled for Wednesday night in Sacramento at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

We’ll update this story as it develops.