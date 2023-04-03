 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Andrew Wiggins is returning to Warriors just ahead of the NBA Playoffs

Andrew Wiggins set to return sometime this week.

By Lachard Binkley
Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors received some much-needed good news to help their playoff chase. Today news broke that Andrew Wiggins may be making his return soon to the Warriors lineup.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Wiggins, who had missed the past 21 games, is expected to be back on the court early this week.

Wiggins had been dealing with his father's(Mitchell Wiggins) serious health issue. The Warriors and Wiggins understandably kept this under wraps as Wiggins spent time away from the court dealing with this serious matter.

There is also a report from Shams Charnia that Wiggins will attend tonight's Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder game.

The people reading this article to young to have watched 80s basketball. Mitchell Wiggins played from 1983 to 1992 for four different teams. His most successful stint was with the Houston Rockets from 1984-1987 during the Rockets twin tower era of Ralph Sampson and Hakeem Olajuwon. Wiggins went on after his NBA career to play another ten seasons overseas in the Greek League.

Wiggins returns at a perfect time for the Warriors, who are still struggling to secure a playoff spot and avoid the playin game. The most important thing, however, is his father's health; we wish the Wiggins family the best.

