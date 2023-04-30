NBA Scores: Jamal Murray fuels Nuggets’ Game 1 domination of Suns

In a lot of respects, this half of the Western Conference Semifinals could be simplified down to Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic vs Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. All four have been some of the most efficient offensive contributors leading their team’s efficient offenses. In game 1, the Nuggets’ pair won the battle, no question.

Murray didn’t play at all the last time these two teams met in the playoffs, ending with a quick “Suns in 4” ending. You’d have to imagine he’s hungry to prove that finish a fluke because his 34-point game on 13-24 shooting had a little extra juice to it than most 34-point games.

He also added a game-high nine assists and two first half steals to set the tone for a disruptive defensive performance by the Nuggets, who don’t always get the credit they deserve on that end.

Neither Booker nor Durant reached 30 points though they both had B-grade games; Booker dished a team-high eight assists and Durant hustled his way to 14 rebounds and three blocks. There was just never that same alpha energy they showed in round 1 when things were really clicking over stretches for both scoring savants.

KD on if he’s surprised by the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/rAn5d3aLGM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2023

Jokic laid down a masterclass on the boards, making Deandre Ayton look like a complete non-factor at times. The two-time defending MVP finished with 19 rebounds (eight offensive) compared with Ayton’s seven (two offensive). No play demonstrates the difference in effort better than this one:

Deandre Ayton loved watching Nikola Jokic getting rebounds pic.twitter.com/Sh3vzGLtIf — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) April 30, 2023

The Suns have been here before; they lost a game 1 to the Clippers before rattling off four straight wins to move on to round 2 quickly. But make no mistake: Ayton and others need to have better showings or this thing could go “Nuggets in 4”. They’ll reconvene at Ball Arena on Monday at 10 p.m. for game 2.